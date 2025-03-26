Deal: Buy a Samsung Galaxy A26 or A36 and get a huge discount on a watch or earbuds

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy A26 and A36 were just released this month, so we aren’t expecting any actual discounts on the devices anytime soon. Not to mention, they are already affordable! However, there are some savings involved with buying one of these new budget phones.

When you purchase one of these, Samsung will give you a significant discount on accessories. You can save 60% on the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, bringing the price down to just $39.99. The Galaxy Fit 3 would be $30, a 50% discount. Lastly, you can score a Galaxy Watch FE for just $101.99, a 49% discount. Buy a Samsung Galaxy A26 and save up to 60% on accessories Buy a Samsung Galaxy A36 and save up to 60% on accessories

These offers are available directly from Samsung’s website. While not precisely labeled as such, we would say these are launch offers, so chances are these extra discounts will go away relatively soon.

To get these discounts, scroll down a bit on the Samsung page until you reach the “Make your Galaxy epic with an exclusive” section. Then click on the accessory you want to get and select Add. Then, make your purchase as you usually would.

Samsung Galaxy A26

While Samsung is widely known for its premium offerings, it also has some of the best budget phones in the market. For example, the Samsung Galaxy A26 is only $299.99, but it is actually a pretty good phone.

You’ll obviously notice some differences in design and build quality on an affordable handset like this one. It has a plastic frame, for starters. The look and feel are surprisingly good for such an affordable phone, though. It still has Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the front and back, and the general aesthetic is very similar to the other Samsung phones. You even get an IP67 rating, which is a nice treat at this price range.

The specs are pretty decent, too. You get an Exynos 1380 processor and 6GB of RAM. It’s nothing to write home about, but it’s a pretty decent setup for a casual user.

The display is large at 6.7 inches, and it comes with a pretty nice Super AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The latter is pretty rare to find in devices at this price, so that’s also a nice treat.

Other specs include a 5,000mAh battery, 25W wired charging, and a triple-camera setup. It’s pretty nice for just a penny under $300!

Samsung Galaxy A36

If you don’t want to spend much more, but prefer a bit of an upgrade, the Samsung Galaxy A36 is a nice step up. It costs $100 more, so let’s go over the benefits the extra Benjamin would bring compared to the Galaxy A26.

For starters, you will notice a difference in performance. This one comes with a more capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, which is technically an older high-end chipset. This one also gets 6GB of RAM. Additionally, charging is much faster at 45W, instead of 25W.

Otherwise, the devices are actually nearly identical. They even look very similar. You’ll still get that large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, the same triple-camera setup, a 5,000mah battery, IP67 rating, etc.

There is an interesting change that many would think is a bit of a downgrade, though. Interestingly enough, it has a 12MP selfie camera, as opposed to the 13MP one found on the A26. That said, more megapixels don’t always result in better images, and since we haven’t tested these yet, we can’t say it’s a downgrade, exactly.

All things considered, the main upgrades are in performance and charging speeds. Still, many of you will happily pay an extra $100 for that! Again, we believe these are launch offers, as these devices are very new. If you want to score an extra Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, Fit 3, or Buds FE on sale, make sure to get in on this deal sooner rather than later. We’re not sure when the offers will be gone.

