Galaxy A18 renders suggest Samsung is sticking to a winning formula

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Galaxy A18 leak points to an almost unchanged design, with Samsung making only minor tweaks to the camera housing while keeping the familiar 6.7-inch Infinity-U display.

The biggest upgrade may be under the hood, with the Galaxy A18 5G rumored to ditch Exynos for a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip.

Size changes are barely noticeable, as the A18 is only 0.1mm narrower and 0.34mm thicker than the Galaxy A17.

Samsung’s next budget Galaxy phone is beginning to take shape, but if you were hoping for a dramatic redesign, you may want to lower your expectations. A fresh set of CAD renders of the Galaxy A18 has now surfaced, and the device looks almost identical to the predecessor with a few changes.

The renders, shared by Smartphone Checker in collaboration with well-known leaker OnLeaks, are reportedly based on factory CAD files used by accessory makers before launch. These files don’t necessarily show final colors or finishes but are generally considered reliable for dimensions, button placement, and the overall shape of a device.

The Galaxy A18 is, at first glance, not all that different from the Galaxy A17. It’s said to keep the same 6.7-inch display with Samsung’s familiar Infinity-U notch, a design that has become a staple across the company’s entry-level A-series lineup. The triple-camera setup is still on the back, but Samsung seems to have slightly tweaked the camera housing. The pill-shaped surround no longer jumps out as much, sitting a little flatter against the rear panel for a cleaner look.

These dimensions help show how subtle these changes are. The Galaxy A18 is said to measure 164.4 x 77.8 x 7.84mm, meaning it’s pretty much the same size as the Galaxy A17. It is only 0.1mm narrower but gains about 0.34mm in thickness. It’s unclear if that extra thickness means a bigger battery, but current rumors still point to a capacity of around 5,000mAh.

The processor is where things start to get more interesting. The leak also references past reports that Samsung may be planning a major change to the 5G version, swapping out its in-house Exynos chipset for a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. We don’t know exactly what chip it is, but speculation is that it’s the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3. However, the 4G version is likely to keep using a MediaTek chipset, but it’s unclear which one will be chosen.

The leak also suggests Samsung is moving forward with 4G and 5G variants. The 4G variant has already appeared in the GSMA database with the model number SM-A185F, lending it some credibility before launch. Pricing is also expected to remain familiar with estimates of around £199 for the Galaxy A18 5G and about £169 for the 4G version, mirroring the launch prices of their Galaxy A17 predecessors.

Samsung has not yet announced the Galaxy A18 in terms of timing. There are reports that mass production may start as soon as August, which would mean an autumn 2026 launch if the company’s usual release schedule is followed.

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