Will Samsung revive the bundled charger? We might have an answer.

TL;DR Two European retailers have listed the Samsung Galaxy A17 5G and 4G models.

The Galaxy A17 5G will apparently start at €230, while the 256GB 4G model could cost €309.

The listings also seemingly contradict a previous leak, which pointed to a bundled charger.

The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is expected to launch in the coming months, and we’ve already seen a host of leaks for this budget Android phone. The latest retail leak has now revealed European pricing, along with some bad news on the accessory front.

GSMArena spotted a French retail listing for the Galaxy A17 5G, revealing that the phone starts at €229.99 (~$265) for the 4GB/128GB model. This would be in line with the Galaxy A16 5G. Meanwhile, a Spanish listing reveals that the 256GB 4G model will set you back €309 (~$356). The latter listing also confirms a Helio G99 processor, which would be identical to last year’s phone.

An earlier report suggested that the phone will ship with a bundled charger in Europe. However, both the 4G and 5G listings state that the phone won’t include a charging adapter in the box. Check out the screenshots below. This doesn’t necessarily mean it won’t come with a charger, as retailers and/or Samsung could theoretically bundle it as a separate freebie, but you shouldn’t expect it in the phone’s packaging.

Otherwise, the Galaxy A17 5G listing includes previously leaked specs. Expect an Eyxnos 1330 chipset, a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED screen, a 5,000mAh battery, and 25W wired charging. Other notable features include a 50MP+5MP+2MP triple rear camera system, a 13MP selfie camera, a microSD card slot, and an IP54 rating.

There’s no word on a launch date just yet, but retail listings typically mean the phone is weeks away from an official reveal. So you might not have to wait too long to get your hands on the device.

Follow