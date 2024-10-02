Fresh Samsung Galaxy A16 leak reveals all you need to know about its hardware

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR A European retailer has erroneously shared listings of the Galaxy A16 ahead of the launch, revealing key details.

The listings suggest that the device will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a triple camera setup.

The device could come with a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support and an IP54 rating.

The Samsung Galaxy A16 may still be a few months away, but we’ve already seen plenty of leaks about the budget-friendly phone. So far, we’ve learned that the device could feature the same design as its predecessor and come with better software support than any other budget phone currently on the market. Now, a fresh leak has revealed the complete spec list for both the 5G and LTE models.

According to SamInsider (via GSMArena), a European retailer has prematurely published Galaxy A16 listings that give us another look at its design and highlight key specifications. The listings reveal that both variants of the Galaxy A16 will feature a larger 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2340×1080 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The LTE model will feature an unnamed octa-core processor, likely the MediaTek Helio G99, while the 5G model will pack Samsung’s Exynos 1330 chipset.

In the camera department, both models will reportedly feature a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies. Samsung will also equip the phones with a large 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot for expansion.

The listings even mention an IP54 rating, making the Galaxy A16 the first budget phone from Samsung to feature dust and water resistance. Other noteworthy features include Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Although the listing doesn’t reveal the price, a previous leak suggests that Samsung might offer the 4G variant for €210 (~$232) and the 5G model for €240 (~$265). We’ll have to wait until the official announcement for US pricing, which will likely happen sometime in December.

