Samsung's most affordable upcoming A-series phone just leaked entirely

TL;DR Renders of the Galaxy A15 5G have leaked.

The phone resembles its predecessor but could feature thinner display bezels.

The device is expected to launch soon with a sub-$200 price tag.

Samsung did a great job with the Galaxy A14 5G. We crowned the budget device as one of the best starter phones you can buy with a solid primary camera, a flagship-like design, good battery life, and most importantly, a very reasonable price tag. Now, Samsung is hoping to one-up this winner of a phone with the Galaxy A15 5G.

Renders of the upcoming budget A-series option have now leaked over at Newzonly in partnership with tipster Paras Guglani. The images show that the Galaxy A15 5G isn’t changing much in terms of look. It’s got the same rounded corners, a vertical triple rear camera setup, and a U-shaped camera notch up front. The display bezels seem slightly thinner, but we can’t be sure since these aren’t real-life photos.

The leakers report that the Galaxy A15 5G could be available in three colors — yellow, blue, and black. We see the blue variant in the leaked renders.

In terms of specs, the Galaxy A15 5G could bring one big surprise. A previous rumor suggested that the phone would feature an OLED display, which would be a huge upgrade over the LCD panel of the Galaxy A14 5G. Unfortunately, the new leak does not confirm this. It simply claims that the A15 5G will sport a 90Hz display Full HD+ display.

Meanwhile, it looks like Samsung will once again opt for a MediaTek SoC, the Dimensity 6100 Plus to be exact. The octa-core mid-range chipset was announced earlier this year and supports sub-6GHz 5G (no mmWave here).

Other specs of the Galaxy A15 5G might include 128GB built-in storage with an option to expand by up to 1TB, a 50MP + 5MP + 2MP rear camera setup, a 13MP selfie shooter, a 5,000mAh battery, and 25W fast wired charging. The phone is expected to be priced well under $200.

