In 2024, entry-tier Samsung Galaxy A phones will likely get a huge upgrade

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A new rumor suggests the Samsung Galaxy A15 could have an OLED display.

This would be a notable upgrade for the phone, which will likely have a sub-$200 price tag.

Currently, all Galaxy A1X phones have LCDs, which are objectively inferior to OLED panels.

When you buy a phone in the Samsung Galaxy A series, you’re getting a device that cuts many corners to be as cheap as possible. The Galaxy A1X models — most recently headlined by the Galaxy A14 5G — take this concept to extreme levels by delivering an adequate smartphone experience for less than $200.

However, it looks like Samsung could up its game in 2024 regarding the entry-tier Galaxy A phones. According to a rumor from Korean outlet The Elec (using a machine translation), the Galaxy A15 could land with an OLED display. This would be the first Galaxy A1X phone with OLED technology and a significant upgrade over the LCDs in other models.

OLED displays are usually more power-efficient than LCDs. They also offer crisper images, greater color accuracy, and notably better black levels than LCDs. All flagship smartphones come with OLED panels, including Galaxy S phones, iPhones, etc.

Devices in the Galaxy A2X range first received OLED panels this year. The Galaxy A24 was the inaugural device and included a 90Hz refresh rate. It is unclear if the Galaxy A15 would also get a high refresh rate display, although it is unlikely given its expected sub-$200 price.

Allegedly, Samsung is thinking about upgrading the Samsung Galaxy A15 display because of waning prices for rigid OLED panels.

We expect to see the Galaxy A15 launch in the first half of 2024.

