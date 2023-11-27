Samsung's latest A-series phone brings an OLED display at just $139

Walmart

TL;DR The Galaxy A15 5G is now listed on Walmart with all its specs.

The phone costs $139 on the platform but isn’t available for purchase yet.

The device features an AMOLED display, a 50MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging.

Samsung hasn’t officially announced the Galaxy A15 5G, but the new budget smartphone is now listed on Walmart. The shopping website also lists all the specs of the Galaxy A15 5G, including the previously rumored OLED display.

This is the first time Samsung has put an OLED panel on its entry-level Galaxy A series phone, representing a significant upgrade over the Galaxy A14 5G and other LCD-toting Galaxy A1X series devices before it. Looks like Samsung has set out to upgrade the entire A-series with OLED panels. Devices in the Galaxy A2X range also received OLED panels earlier this year. The Galaxy A24 was the first phone to feature a 90Hz AMOLED screen in the lineup.

The Galaxy A15 5G doesn’t seem to get a high refresh rate, but it does feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel. The phone also carries a sizeable 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging.

Other specs include a MediaTek processor expected to be the Dimensity 6100 Plus. The listing doesn’t specify the chipset’s name but confirms that the phone has 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. You will most likely get the option to expand storage using a microSD card.

The listing also mentions the camera configuration of the phone. The Galaxy A15 5G will feature a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. At the back and a 13MP selfie shooter up front.

If you want to pick up the Galaxy A15 5G, you might have to wait a bit. The $139 listing on Walmart currently shows that the phone is out of stock. We’re guessing the platform jumped the gun in listing the phone, and it’ll only become available when Samsung makes an official announcement.

