While a lot of the attention around Samsung is based on phones like the Galaxy S23 and the Z Flip 4, the company has a number of more affordable workhorses — the A13 5G and A14 5G among them. So what are the differences, and which one should you choose, if either? Should you upgrade if you have the A13 5G?

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A13 5G: At a glance

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority Galaxy A14 5G in-hand

Being in the Galaxy A series, neither of the two phones are powerhouses. But they do get the job done, and in fact there’s little difference in their specifications, or even their physical design.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A13 5G: At a glance The A14 5G sports a sharper, FHD Plus (1080 x 2408) display versus the A13 5G's 720 x 1600 screen. Both phones have a smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

Design-wise, the A14 5G switches from a rounded back to a flat one, with no camera bump.

Specifications are otherwise virtually identical, though the A14 5G does have a 13MP selfie camera, bumped up from 5MP.

The A14 5G has a $50 cheaper MSRP at $200, but being older, the A13 5G is still often available for less. Both phones have RAM and storage upgrade options.

While the A13 5G shipped with older versions of Android and Samsung's One UI, you can upgrade to Android 13 and One UI 5.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A13 5G: Specs

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Display

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2408), 90Hz refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G 6.5-inch 720p (actually 720 x 1600), 90Hz refresh rate

Processor

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G MediaTek Dimensity 700

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G MediaTek Dimensity 700

Storage

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 64 or 128GB internal, up to 1TB microSD, RAM in 4, 6, or 8GB options

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G 64 or 128GB internal, up to 1TB microSD, RAM in 4, 6, or 8GB options

Battery and power

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 5,000mAh, 15W wired charging

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G 5,000mAh, 15W wired charging

Cameras

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Rear: 50MP f/1.8 main, 2MP f/2.4 macro, 2MP f/2.4 depth Front: 13MP f/2.0

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Rear: 50MP f/1.8 main, 2MP f/2.4 macro, 2MP f/2.4 depth Front: 5MP f/2.0

Security

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Power button fingerprint sensor

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Power button fingerprint sensor

Water resistance

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G None

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G None

Software

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Android 13, One UI 5

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Android 13, One UI

Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G USB-C, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, 3.5mm audio

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G USB-C, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio



Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A13 5G: Camera

Ryan Haines / Android Authority An image of a rainbow train with the Galaxy A13

The phones’ cameras are mostly identical, so there’s not much to talk about here. The A14 5G does have a sharper 13MP selfie camera. The phones’ 50MP main cameras are only built for well-lit conditions, so don’t expect quality night photography. We wouldn’t bother using their macro cameras much, since 2MP can’t provide meaningful detail.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A13 5G: Battery and charging

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Here, there’s literally no difference. Both devices are equipped with 5,000mAh batteries, which should be enough for up to 2 days of use, depending on screen time and the demands of particular apps. There’s no wireless charging, and wired charging is capped at 15W.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A13 5G: Price

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: Starts at $199.99 Samsung Galaxy A13 5G: Starts at $250 (now usually heavily discounted)

If saving money is your top priority, the A13 5G wins. While Samsung has already slashed the sticker price for the A14 5G, and there are also refurbished units on the market, the A13 5G is still often available for less as a result of being older hardware. You may be able to use the savings to bump up RAM and storage options.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A13 5G: Should you upgrade?/Which should you buy?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority Galaxy A14 5G

If you already own an A13 5G, there’s not much reason to upgrade. The only meaningful improvements in the A14 5G are a sharper display and a better selfie camera. If those matter to you, it could be worth it as long as you can score a good trade-in or resale to offset the cost.

Most new shoppers should choose the A14 5G if they can afford it, simply because the price gap isn’t that huge. That said, we are talking about budget phones, and as mentioned choosing the A13 5G could mean the difference between affording 128GB of internal storage or being stuck with 64GB. There are RAM upgrades available as well, which can smooth out performance and improve longevity.

