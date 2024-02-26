Best daily deals

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A12: Which is the better buy?

The A12 will save you some cash upfront, but you may do better in the long run with the newer phone.
By
7 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
MSRP: $199.99
Positives
Faster MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip nAndroid 13nSub6 5G connectivitynHigher resolution 90Hz displaynImproved 13MP selfie camera
Negatives
Charges at a 15W maximum (wired only)nMacro and depth cameras aren't very useful
The Bottom Line.
The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G brings several marked improvements over the A12, starting with a slightly larger screen with a higher refresh rate. Pair that with a quicker processor and Samsung's latest commitment to at least two years of Android updates, and the A14 becomes a very compelling upgrade within the budget sector.Read full review...
Samsung Galaxy A12
Positives
Matte finish with a unique texture
One UI 3.1 as good as ever
Solid 48MP main camera
Negatives
Weak macro and ultra-wide cameras
Helio P35 can lag
Too many overlapping bloatware apps
The Bottom Line.
Samsung gave its budget-friendly range a solid boost with the Galaxy A12, adding a larger display, better camera, and a comfortable textured finish. It had to cut some corners in the power department, but this is one of the better sub-$200 phones on the market.Read full review...

In the universe of budget smartphones, Samsung’s Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A14 5G can crop up as some of the most compelling options. The A14 5G is of course the newest release, having launched in January 2023. It sports several upgrades, such as 5G connectivity, more recent software, and a nicer display. It also has a low MSRP — though that may not matter as much given how heavily discounted the Galaxy A12 is in 2024. Let’s compare the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A12 to see which is the better buy at current price points.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A12: At a glance

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Front with Greenery Background

  • The Galaxy A14 5G has a faster (90Hz) and more pixel-dense (1080 x 2408) display than the Galaxy A12.
  • The A14 5G features a more powerful processor in the MediaTek Dimensity 700. It isn't a flagship-quality chip, but performs significantly better than the MediaTek Helio P35 found in the A12.
  • TheA14 5G is equipped with a 50MP main camera. The main on the Galaxy A12 is 48MP.
  • The A12 shipped with Android 10 and is upgradable to Android 11. The A14 5G ships with Android 13, and will get support through Android 15. It will also receive at least four years of security support.
  • Neither phone has fast charging; both charge at a maximum of 15W. Paired with 5,000mAh capacity, some patience will be required.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A12: Specs

Samsung Galaxy A14 5GSamsung Galaxy A12
Display
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
6.6-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2408), 90Hz refresh rate
Samsung Galaxy A12
6.5-inch 720p (720 x 1600), 60Hz refresh rate
Processor
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
MediaTek Dimensity 700 (or Exynos 1330)
Samsung Galaxy A12
MediaTek Helio P35
Storage
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
64 or 128GB internal, up to 1TB microSD, RAM available in 4, 6, or 8GB
Samsung Galaxy A12
32, 64, or 128GB internal, up to 1TB microSD, RAM available in 2, 3, 4, or 6GB
Battery and power
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
5,000mAh, 15W wired charging
Samsung Galaxy A12
5,000mAh, 15W wired charging
Cameras
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Rear: 50MP f/1.8 main, 2MP f/2.4 macro, 2MP f/2.4 depth
Front: 13MP f/2.0
Samsung Galaxy A12
Rear: 48MP f/2.0 main, 5MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 2MP f/2.4 macro, 2MP f/2.4 depth
Front: 8MP f/2.2
Security
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Power button fingerprint sensor
Samsung Galaxy A12
Power button fingerprint sensor
Water resistance
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
None
Samsung Galaxy A12
None
Software
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Android 13, One UI 5
Samsung Galaxy A12
Android 10, One UI (Upgradable to Android 11)
Connectivity
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
USB-C, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, 3.5mm audio
Samsung Galaxy A12
USB-C, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A12: Cameras

a12 shot
Curtis Joe / Android Authority

When it comes to camera tech, both phones perform well — at least for devices under $200.

As long as you have decent ambient light, the A14 5G can take some high-quality images. Low-light performance is weak, however, and color accuracy can be inconsistent.

The A12 offers solid value. While it has smaller sensor and likewise doesn’t perform well at night, you still get a 48MP main sensor, along with an ultra-wide camera missing on the A14 5G. That additional camera isn’t especially good, but in some circumstances it might mean the difference between getting a shot or leaving things out of the frame.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A12: Battery and charging

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Ports
C. Scott Brown / Android Authority
Galaxy A14 5G ports

Regarding capacity and charging, the A14 5G and A12 are virtually identical. The pair come with non-removable 5,000mAh batteries, both of which charge at a maximum of 15W. That isn’t very fast, even next to some newer budget products. At the same time, a massive battery size paired with efficient display and processor technology means you can get up to two days’ worth of light to moderate use. Neither device has wireless charging capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A12: Pricing

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: Starts at $199.99 (before discounts)

Samsung Galaxy A12: Starts at $179.99 (before discounts)

You might as well ignore Samsung’s listed prices, since both products are going to be sharply discounted these days. Indeed the A12 can be found for less than $100 on Amazon if you’re willing to get one locked to AT&T. As a rule, though, it’s better to buy unlocked.

Whichever phone you choose, we recommend buying the cheapest configuration then adding a microSD card for more storage. Both the A14 5G and A12 have expandable memory up to 1TB. You may want to invest in a more expensive configuration to get more RAM, but with both devices using MediaTek processors, you’ll get minimal performance enhancements this way.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A12: Which is the better buy?

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G in Black
C. Scott Brown / Android Authority
Galaxy A14 5G in-hand

For the money, the A14 5G provides a smoother and more well-rounded user experience. Three things make the phone stand out as the wiser purchase: a speedier processor (MediaTek Dimensity 700 or Samsung Exynos 1330), a faster and more pixel-dense display (90Hz, 1080 x 2408), and more recent operating system software (Android 13). As the device was introduced just a year ago, it falls into the category of devices that Samsung has stated will get at least two Android OS upgrades and four years of security patches.

Considering the collective hardware package and this promise, the A14 5G will simply have a longer life than the A12. This longevity, in itself, is worth a small monetary premium.

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12
Matte finish with a unique texture
One UI 3.1 as good as ever
Solid 48MP main camera
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Sharper display
Good battery life
Very affordable
FAQs

The Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A12 both have microSD card slots, enabling up to 1TB of extra storage.

Neither phone supports wireless charging technology.

The phones only support nano-SIM cards.

