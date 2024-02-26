Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A12: Which is the better buy?

In the universe of budget smartphones, Samsung’s Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A14 5G can crop up as some of the most compelling options. The A14 5G is of course the newest release, having launched in January 2023. It sports several upgrades, such as 5G connectivity, more recent software, and a nicer display. It also has a low MSRP — though that may not matter as much given how heavily discounted the Galaxy A12 is in 2024. Let’s compare the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A12 to see which is the better buy at current price points.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A12: At a glance The Galaxy A14 5G has a faster (90Hz) and more pixel-dense (1080 x 2408) display than the Galaxy A12.

The A14 5G features a more powerful processor in the MediaTek Dimensity 700. It isn't a flagship-quality chip, but performs significantly better than the MediaTek Helio P35 found in the A12.

TheA14 5G is equipped with a 50MP main camera. The main on the Galaxy A12 is 48MP.

The A12 shipped with Android 10 and is upgradable to Android 11. The A14 5G ships with Android 13, and will get support through Android 15. It will also receive at least four years of security support.

Neither phone has fast charging; both charge at a maximum of 15W. Paired with 5,000mAh capacity, some patience will be required.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A12: Specs

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Samsung Galaxy A12 Display

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 6.6-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2408), 90Hz refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy A12 6.5-inch 720p (720 x 1600), 60Hz refresh rate

Processor

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G MediaTek Dimensity 700 (or Exynos 1330)

Samsung Galaxy A12 MediaTek Helio P35

Storage

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 64 or 128GB internal, up to 1TB microSD, RAM available in 4, 6, or 8GB

Samsung Galaxy A12 32, 64, or 128GB internal, up to 1TB microSD, RAM available in 2, 3, 4, or 6GB

Battery and power

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 5,000mAh, 15W wired charging

Samsung Galaxy A12 5,000mAh, 15W wired charging

Cameras

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Rear: 50MP f/1.8 main, 2MP f/2.4 macro, 2MP f/2.4 depth

Front: 13MP f/2.0

Samsung Galaxy A12 Rear: 48MP f/2.0 main, 5MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 2MP f/2.4 macro, 2MP f/2.4 depth

Front: 8MP f/2.2

Security

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Power button fingerprint sensor

Samsung Galaxy A12 Power button fingerprint sensor

Water resistance

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G None

Samsung Galaxy A12 None

Software

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Android 13, One UI 5

Samsung Galaxy A12 Android 10, One UI (Upgradable to Android 11)

Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G USB-C, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, 3.5mm audio

Samsung Galaxy A12 USB-C, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio



Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A12: Cameras

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

When it comes to camera tech, both phones perform well — at least for devices under $200.

As long as you have decent ambient light, the A14 5G can take some high-quality images. Low-light performance is weak, however, and color accuracy can be inconsistent.

The A12 offers solid value. While it has smaller sensor and likewise doesn’t perform well at night, you still get a 48MP main sensor, along with an ultra-wide camera missing on the A14 5G. That additional camera isn’t especially good, but in some circumstances it might mean the difference between getting a shot or leaving things out of the frame.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A12: Battery and charging

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority Galaxy A14 5G ports

Regarding capacity and charging, the A14 5G and A12 are virtually identical. The pair come with non-removable 5,000mAh batteries, both of which charge at a maximum of 15W. That isn’t very fast, even next to some newer budget products. At the same time, a massive battery size paired with efficient display and processor technology means you can get up to two days’ worth of light to moderate use. Neither device has wireless charging capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A12: Pricing

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: Starts at $199.99 (before discounts) Samsung Galaxy A12: Starts at $179.99 (before discounts)

You might as well ignore Samsung’s listed prices, since both products are going to be sharply discounted these days. Indeed the A12 can be found for less than $100 on Amazon if you’re willing to get one locked to AT&T. As a rule, though, it’s better to buy unlocked.

Whichever phone you choose, we recommend buying the cheapest configuration then adding a microSD card for more storage. Both the A14 5G and A12 have expandable memory up to 1TB. You may want to invest in a more expensive configuration to get more RAM, but with both devices using MediaTek processors, you’ll get minimal performance enhancements this way.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A12: Which is the better buy?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority Galaxy A14 5G in-hand

For the money, the A14 5G provides a smoother and more well-rounded user experience. Three things make the phone stand out as the wiser purchase: a speedier processor (MediaTek Dimensity 700 or Samsung Exynos 1330), a faster and more pixel-dense display (90Hz, 1080 x 2408), and more recent operating system software (Android 13). As the device was introduced just a year ago, it falls into the category of devices that Samsung has stated will get at least two Android OS upgrades and four years of security patches.

Considering the collective hardware package and this promise, the A14 5G will simply have a longer life than the A12. This longevity, in itself, is worth a small monetary premium.

FAQs

Do the Galaxy A14 and A12 have an SD card slot? The Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A12 both have microSD card slots, enabling up to 1TB of extra storage.

Do the Galaxy A14 and A12 support wireless charging? Neither phone supports wireless charging technology.