Nice: The low-end Galaxy A14 5G is now getting One UI 6

TL;DR Samsung has reportedly brought One UI 6 to the Galaxy A14 5G.

This makes it one of the cheapest phones to receive the software update.

Samsung has displayed an impressive commitment to software updates in the last few years, with even its cheapest phones getting a decent update pledge. Now, the company’s ~$200 Galaxy A14 5G is getting some love.

The Galaxy A14 5G is now receiving the stable One UI 6 update based on Android 14, according to tipster Tarun Vats on X.

The update is said to weigh in at roughly 1.8GB and offer build version A146BXXU2CWK9. It also brings the November 2023 security patch.

This Galaxy A14 5G update is reportedly available in India, but we’re guessing it’ll land in the likes of Europe, North America, and other locales in the coming days (if it’s not a broad rollout).

Otherwise, One UI 6 brings some visual tweaks, an overhauled Quick Settings panel, and improvements to apps like the gallery, camera app, and photo editor.

Comments