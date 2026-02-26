Samsung is surprising Galaxy users with a no-strings-attached $50 credit

TL;DR Some Galaxy users in the US are unexpectedly receiving a $50 Samsung Store credit with no apparent requirements.

The credit appears to be US-only, with users in other regions reporting no such bonus.

You can use the credit on accessories like Samsung’s 45W charger or Galaxy SmartTags at no extra cost.

Samsung’s shiny new Galaxy S26 series has landed, and if that $30 preorder credit left you unimpressed, the company may have quietly made it up to you.

Several Galaxy users in the US are reporting that they’ve received a $50 Samsung Store credit out of the blue. According to posts on Reddit, the credit appears to come with no strings attached and is simply showing up in people’s Samsung accounts; no preorder, reservation, or purchase required.

Even users who didn’t express any interest in the Galaxy S26 lineup or the Galaxy Buds 4 are finding the credit waiting for them.

Based on the discussion, this seems to be a US-only perk. Users in Canada say they’re not seeing the same credit applied to their accounts.

Those who’ve received the $50 are already putting it to use. Popular picks include Samsung’s 45W charger, which conveniently costs $49.99, effectively making it free. Others are grabbing accessories like Galaxy SmartTags without spending a cent.

One Reddit commenter speculated that the credit might be going out to users who signed up for Unpacked event emails, but there’s no confirmation from Samsung. Either way, it’s worth checking your Samsung account. You might be sitting on an unexpected $50 bonus.

