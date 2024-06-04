Samsung offers fix for sluggish apps after Google Play System update

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR The May 2024 Google Play System update led to apps opening slower on Galaxy devices.

Samsung has now confirmed the issue and provided a fix.

Owners need to reboot their devices.

If apps have been opening slowly on your Galaxy phone or tablet lately, you’re not alone. Fortunately, Samsung has found a fix, and it is rather simple.

Last month, Google released the May 2024 Play System update for Android. This update was loaded with more than just improvements and bug fixes, it also introduced new versions of Google Play Store, Google Play services, Android TV Core Services, and Android WebView. However, it was after this update that apps on Galaxy devices started slowing down significantly.

If you’re someone who has been affected by this issue, then there is some good news you need to know. On Samsung’s Korean community forum, the company acknowledges the issue. According to Google Translate, the firm states, “It has been confirmed that the app launch speed slows down when the device is used for a long time after updating the Google system software.” In addition to confirming the issue, Samsung also says it has released a patch to fix the problem.

If you’re still experiencing slow app speeds despite the patch, there’s another fix that should get everything working the way it should again. The key words in its statement are “when the device is used for a long time after updating,” so all you need to do is restart your phone.

In a way, this whole situation kind of works as a reminder to shut your phone down every once and a while.

