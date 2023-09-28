Samsung may be readying a new fitness band after three years

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A new Samsung device has passed by the FCC.

The details in the listing suggest Samsung could be working on a new fitness tracker.

It’s unknown what improvements Samsung will bring to the new device.

Samsung has been making a few surprising moves this year. First, we learned about the company’s smart ring and extended reality device plans. Then there’s the revival of its Fan Edition line, with a slate of devices likely to launch soon. Now we’re finding out that the tech giant could be bringing back its fitness tracker line.

A new Samsung device has just passed through FCC certification recently, according to SamMobile. The device in question has the model number SM-R390. Along with that information, there are schematics that show what the back of the device looks like.

The image shows a rectangular device with rounded edges. There’s also what appears to be a heart rate monitor and two pogo pins for charging. Based on the model number, schematics, and form factor, it’s possible we could be looking at a new fitness band.

The last time Samsung released a fitness band was three years ago in October 2020. Among one of the best fitness trackers out there, this band was the Galaxy Fit 2, which had a 1.1-inch full-color AMOLED screen, 5ATM of water resistance up to 50m, and a slim form factor. The device in this FCC listing appears to be a little wider than the Galaxy Fit 2, but it will likely be the Galaxy Fit 3 (if Samsung keeps the Fit name).

There are no details on what features this device will have. But if it’s anything like the Galaxy Fit 2, it should at least have a gyro sensor, accelerometer, automatic workout detection, and sleep tracking in addition to the heart rate monitor.

In related news, Google recently teased a fitness tracker announcement for what we believe will be the Fitbit Charge 6. The announcement is scheduled for later today.

