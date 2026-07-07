You can now track your loved ones without opening Samsung Find

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The latest version of Samsung’s Find app now offers two location-tracking widgets.

This allows you to easily view the location of loved ones without opening the Find app.

We’ve also spotted the option to switch to a satellite map view.

Samsung’s Find app has been around for a while now, giving users an alternative to the Google Find Hub. The app lets you share your location with loved ones, and it looks like the Galaxy maker could give you a more convenient way to keep tabs on others.

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We installed the latest version of the Samsung Find app (v2.0.00.20) and found two new location-tracking widgets. Both widgets let you (surprise) track someone’s location from your home screen, but come in 2×2 and 4×2 sizes. Check out the screenshots below.

These widgets also have two buttons, with one ostensibly letting you refresh a contact’s location while the other presumably allows you to quickly call them. Either way, this seems like a pretty convenient addition to the Samsung Find app.

This isn’t the only notable change we’ve spotted in the app, though. We’ve also spotted the option to switch from the standard map view to a satellite view, akin to similar options in mapping apps. Check out the screenshots below.

Old version. New version.

In any event, we’re glad to see the widget options in particular, as it should save you a little time if you’re actively tracking a loved one. Google already offers a similar feature in Find Hub, but it’s merely a shortcut rather than a full-blown widget. This functionality joins Samsung Find’s ability to issue notifications when a loved one arrives at a specific location (e.g., school or work).

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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