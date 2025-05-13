Samsung finally made a super-thin flagship — but is thin enough?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

🗣️ This is an open thread. We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below — your take might be featured in a future roundup.

Samsung has done something bold with the Galaxy S25 Edge. It created the thinnest Galaxy S phone ever, clocking in at just 5.8mm thick. That’s impressive on paper, and even more so in the hand. The phone feels featherlight, sleek, and futuristic.

But then you start looking under the hood.

To get that skinny silhouette, Samsung made some real trade-offs. The battery is smaller than the one in the base S25. It charges slower than the S25 Plus. There’s no telephoto lens. And despite borrowing internals from the Ultra and the Plus, the S25 Edge somehow costs more than the Plus, and nearly as much as the Ultra.

Then there’s the design: the Edge looks like a different family altogether. Samsung spent years unifying the S-series design language and then dropped a visual outlier with a redesigned camera module and no tele lens. Internally, it’s a mashup. Externally, it’s a departure. No wonder our colleague C Scott Brown is calling it Samsung’s Frankenstein phone.

So here are the questions: Is thinness enough of a reason to exist at this price? Or is Samsung just showing off?

Would you actually buy a $1,100 phone just because it’s thin?

Should thin flagships make a comeback, or did we leave that trend behind for a reason?

If you had to build your own “Frankenphone,” would it look like this?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Hot or not? 419 votes Hot 29 % Not 71 %

👇Sound off in the comments: What do you think of the Galaxy S25 Edge — bold move or pointless compromise?