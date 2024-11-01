Samsung really wants to bring Exynos back to flagship phones

Will Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series be powered by both the Snapdragon 8 Elite and in-house Exynos 2500 chips or will it be a Snapdragon-only affair? We’ve seen plenty of conflicting rumors in 2024, but it seems like the Galaxy maker itself has potentially hinted at an answer.

Samsung announced its Q3 2024 results yesterday (October 31), and the company isn’t giving up on using a high-end Exynos chip in Galaxy phones:

The System LSI Business plans to concentrate on supplying SoCs for flagship products of a major customer while preparing for next-generation 2nm products.

The statement makes it clear that the next flagship Exynos processor is still in the pipeline for this “major customer,” which is expected to be Samsung’s mobile arm. Samsung’s statement also refers to “flagship products,” suggesting that more than one phone will have this high-end chip.