Samsung really wants to bring Exynos back to flagship phones
- Samsung has hinted at future flagship phones being powered by Exynos processors.
- The company’s chip arm says it’s focused on supplying flagship processors to a major customer, thought to be Samsung’s mobile unit.
- This comes after months of rumors about the Galaxy S25’s choice of chipset.
Will Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series be powered by both the Snapdragon 8 Elite and in-house Exynos 2500 chips or will it be a Snapdragon-only affair? We’ve seen plenty of conflicting rumors in 2024, but it seems like the Galaxy maker itself has potentially hinted at an answer.
Samsung announced its Q3 2024 results yesterday (October 31), and the company isn’t giving up on using a high-end Exynos chip in Galaxy phones:
The System LSI Business plans to concentrate on supplying SoCs for flagship products of a major customer while preparing for next-generation 2nm products.
The statement makes it clear that the next flagship Exynos processor is still in the pipeline for this “major customer,” which is expected to be Samsung’s mobile arm. Samsung’s statement also refers to “flagship products,” suggesting that more than one phone will have this high-end chip.
Nevertheless, there’s been no shortage of rumors and leaks about the choice of chipset for the Galaxy S25 series. Recent leaks point to the S25 phones being exclusively powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC due to low yield rates for the Exynos 2500 chip. We’ve also seen some reports that the Exynos 2500 chip could power a future Galaxy foldable in lieu of the S25 range.
Either way, Samsung hasn’t given up on the Exynos 2500 just yet. But will it actually appear inside the Galaxy S25 series? We’re sure this story will take a few more turns before the expected January launch window.