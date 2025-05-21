Need an SD card? Check out this Samsung EVO Select deal!

Are you looking to get an SD card at a good price? We know they can get pricey, especially if you want to get one of the faster models. We’re always on the lookout for great deals, and today I came across a really nice deal on a pretty capable option. The Samsung EVO Select microSD card with 512GB of storage can be had for just $29.99, which is a 46% discount! Buy the Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSD card for $29.99 ($26 off)

This is a pretty nice deal, and I have actually just ordered one! For starters, I love that you get 512GB of RAM. This gives me enough room to store a good deal of images and video. To put things into perspective, it’s enough to store about 30 hours of 4K video.

I also have the flexibility to use it with any of my devices. This is because it comes with a microSD to standard SD converter. This means it will work with all my cameras, whether traditional or portable, as well as mobile devices.

These Samsung SD cards are really good in terms of specs, too. They support transfer speeds of up to 130Mbps. These are also Class 10, UHS-I, U3, A2, and V30 cards. It is fast enough to record 4K video without issues, so they are fast enough for most users.

Not only that, but the microSD card is quite resistant. Samsung mentions these are waterproof, and can even withstand up to 72 hours in seawater! The card can also operate at temperatures as low as -40 degrees Celsius, or up to 85 degrees Celsius. They can also handle X-ray and magnetic field exposure. It’s also tested to handle five-meter drops. To summarize, the Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSD card can go through quite a bit of torture!

Go catch this deal while you can! We know storage can be a limiting factor, so having some extra gigabytes never hurts, especially if you can get such a great microSD card at this price point!