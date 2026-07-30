This Good Lock module is breaking Samsung's handy multitasking feature

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has confirmed that a bug related to the One Hand Operation Plus module is causing issues with the Edge Panel.

The company said it will fix this glitch in a future update to the Good Lock module, though it didn’t specify when.

In the meantime, Samsung has also offered a couple of temporary fixes for this particular issue.

Edge Panels on Samsung Galaxy flagships are a core part of the One UI experience, giving you immediate access to a row of apps or other functionality (weather, contacts, and so on) on either side of the screen. This key One UI feature is now facing issues, and it’s all thanks to a popular Good Lock module.

A complaint on Samsung’s community forum pointed out that swipe gestures no longer activate the Edge Panel on their Galaxy device. The affected user said that toggling the Edge Panel off and on fixes the issue for a while, though it reportedly resurfaces later. A community moderator has now chimed in, confirming this bug is related to One Hand Operation Plus.

Specifically, the issue appears to stem from the module “incorrectly recognizing” the Edge Panel’s target area on the home screen, making it nearly impossible to trigger. As a temporary workaround, Samsung suggests rotating the screen vertically or horizontally while in an app that supports screen rotation, and then returning to the home screen.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

If that doesn’t do the trick, it is recommended to modify the gesture area set for One Hand Operation Plus to avoid clashing with the Edge Panel. You should be able to get the Edge Panel to surface again by disabling One Hand Operation Plus entirely. However, this isn’t a viable solution if you’re accustomed to using both together.

In the meantime, the company confirmed that it would fix this glitch with the next One Hand Operation Plus update. However, no clear timeline was provided for the rollout of that update, so affected users will have to rely on these temporary remedies for the time being.

One Hand Operation Plus allows Galaxy device owners to set swipe-based gestures for common device functions. This includes the ability to open certain apps or perform other tasks, such as turning on the flashlight or accessing the Quick Settings panel.

It’s surprising that the company didn’t identify some of these potential conflicts during development, particularly given that both features occupy the same trigger area. Nevertheless, affected users can take some solace in knowing that Samsung has acknowledged the issue and is working on a fix.

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