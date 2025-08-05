Samsung's new foldable display tech could make the Galaxy Z Fold 8 its sleekest yet

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Display has introduced a new foldable display brand called MONTFLEX.

The branding promises thinner, more durable, and flatter foldable displays

MONTFLEX panels could power next year’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8

Samsung’s display arm has a new foldable display brand called “MONTFLEX,” which is essentially the company’s way of highlighting its most innovative foldable displays ever.

The name “MONTFLEX” comes from the French word mont, meaning “mountain,” Which Samsung says symbolizes the peak of innovation in foldable display technology. The company will officially debut the MONTFLEX brand at the Korea Display Industry Exhibition (K-Display 2025) on August 7.

While not yet confirmed for any specific device, it’s highly likely that MONTFLEX displays could feature in next year’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8, offering further upgrades in design and durability.

Samsung Display

Samsung says each letter of “MONT” reflects a key strength of its next-gen foldable OLED: M: Mechanically durable, with improved folding reliability

Mechanically durable, with improved folding reliability O: Opto-mechanically flat, delivering a vivid screen with minimal crease

Opto-mechanically flat, delivering a vivid screen with minimal crease N: Narrow bezels, for a more immersive display

Narrow bezels, for a more immersive display T: Thin and lightweight, enhancing portability For users, this could mean smoother folding, a slimmer profile, and a screen that looks and feels more like traditional glass.

In the MONTFLEX announcement, Samsung also referenced the Galaxy Z Fold 7‘s foldable panel, which can endure up to 500,000 folds. Although the company hasn’t officially confirmed whether the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Flip 7 use the MONTFLEX branding, the introduction of this new name strongly hints that future devices, likely the Fold 8 and Flip 8, will use it.

Foldables have come a long way since the original Galaxy Fold. Samsung’s early models were fragile, with visible creasing and durability concerns. But today, Samsung is claiming half a million folds without failure, and someone out there is even manually testing it fold by fold.

