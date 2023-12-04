PSA: Obscure Samsung perk can get you up to a year of Disney Plus for free

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung owners are discovering they can get Disney Plus for free through a little-known perk.

Some users are being offered 12 months for free, while others are being offered six months.

The perk is available for select Samsung phones, tablets, and laptops in the UK and Ireland.

Samsung device owners are just now discovering a perk they didn’t previously know they had. The perk in question gives those users an additional six or 12 months of Disney Plus for free.

If you have bought a Samsung device in the last few years, you might be familiar with Samsung Boost. It’s a perk Samsung owners can take advantage of to get free access to premium app subscriptions like Disney Plus, YouTube Premium, and more. Even if you’ve already claimed this perk, it appears you can generate a brand new code for another free subscription if you live in the UK or Ireland.

“I have an S22 Ultra that I received on the day it was released and I have already claimed my year of Disney+ and it has expired a while back,” said a user on HotUKDeals. “However, by following that link above it has generated a new code and given me another year of Disney+ for free!”

As the user points out in their post, this deal may not work for everyone, but some users are reporting that they were able to claim their free subscription as well. By going to Samsung’s page, you’ll be offered either six or 12 months of access to Disney Plus, depending on your device.

According to the terms and conditions, these are the devices that are eligible for the deal:

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22 Plus

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8 Plus

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G

Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S9 Plus

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Galaxy Book 3 Pro

Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360

Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

One of our own team members was also able to claim the deal on their Galaxy S23 Ultra, despite it not being listed.

If you want to use the perk, you’ll first have to register for a Samsung account. Additionally, for the new code to be accepted, you’ll have to cancel your current Disney Plus subscription. For those who live outside of these regions, there are still a few other ways you can get the service for free.

