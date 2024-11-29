Goodbye DeX, Samsung reveals the fate of the Windows app

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR The One UI 7 rollout will mark the end of a fan-favorite feature.

Samsung warns that it will be discontinuing DeX for PC on Windows OS.

Users will still be able to connect their mobile device to their PC through Link to Windows.

One UI 7’s features have largely been a mystery, but leaks have helped shed light on some of the things we can expect when it rolls out. Most recently, Samsung’s Spanish website spilled some of the beans, showing off new icons, a smart notification center, and a new lock screen. Meanwhile, Samsung UK shared a surprising, yet not unexpected, update on the DeX app for PC on Windows.

If you’re unfamiliar with Samsung DeX, it’s an app that allows Galaxy owners to open a separate window on their PC to access their device’s screen. Through this feature, the user can seamlessly move files between the two devices. The name DeX is derived from “Desktop eXperience.”

Samsung recently updated the DeX page on its UK website. It’s easy to miss, but if you scroll down to the bottom of the page, you’ll find some fine print mentioning One UI 7 and how it will affect the DeX app.

It appears that Samsung plans to discontinue the Windows app. The company states: The DeX for PC on Windows OS will end support from One UI 7 version. We encourage customers to connect mobile phone and PC through the Link to Windows feature. To use the “Link to Windows” feature, refer to the following website (Connected Experience page↗) Link to Windows offers similar capabilities, so it makes sense that Samsung is discontinuing its support of the DeX Windows app. It’s important to note that only the Windows app is being discontinued, not DeX itself. You’ll still be able to extend your phone screen to your PC by connecting a keyboard, mouse, and monitor. However, as it’s a fan-favorite app, it still stings a bit to read the news.

The DeX Windows app won’t be the only feature losing support once the One UI 7 rollout begins. Support for downloading third-party edge panels will also be going the way of the dodo soon.

