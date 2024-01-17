Samsung cuts Galaxy S23 price now that the S24 series is here

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has announced a $100 price cut for the Galaxy S23 in the US.

The phone has plenty in common with the base Galaxy S24.

Samsung has just announced the Galaxy S24 series, but it also had a pleasant surprise for people who prefer buying older flagship phones.

The company confirmed that the Galaxy S23 will now start at $699 in the US — the phone launched at $799 in the region.

The S23 is definitely worth a look at this new price, as the S24 isn’t a big upgrade over the old phone as far as hardware is concerned. Samsung’s older handset brings the same camera hardware as the S24, the same 25W wired charging speeds, and a similar battery capacity.

The 2023 Galaxy device doesn’t enjoy seven years of OS and security patches, but you’re still getting four major OS updates and five years of security patches. Furthermore, the company confirmed to Android Authority that “many” of the Galaxy S24’s AI features will come to older models, including the S23 range.

Samsung also noted that the Galaxy S23 FE is now available at $599. However, this handset has typically been available for $599 to $629 since its US launch, so it’s not really a discount in the grand scheme of things.

Nevertheless, we’re glad to see a capable, older flagship Galaxy phone receiving an official price cut now that the new phones are out.

