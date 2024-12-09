Samsung could repeat its Galaxy Ring tactics with the XR glasses

TL;DR According to a new report, Samsung could launch its new XR product in the third quarter of 2025.

Samsung apparently plans to ship roughly 50,000 units, hinting at a very limited launch at first.

We might get a first look at this XR device at Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series launch next month.

Samsung is working on a new generation of XR products, and these are expected to be powered by a Google platform. Now, a new report has apparently shed light on a launch window and shipment volume for the first device.

The Seoul Economic Daily reports (h/t: Jukanlosreve on Twitter) that Samsung plans to launch a new XR device in the third quarter of 2025. The publication corroborates reports that this first device is codenamed Project Moohan but adds that Samsung only expects to ship roughly 50,000 units in the second half of 2025.

This conservative shipment figure hints at a limited launch at first, although it’s unclear whether this will be restricted to a few markets or for early adopters.

The Korean outlet adds that Samsung is “likely” to reveal this XR product in prototype form at the Galaxy S25 series launch event next month. So we won’t have to wait too long to get the first official details. It does seem like we’ll have to wait a long time for an actual release date, though. This would be in line with the Galaxy Ring, which was teased at the Galaxy S24 launch in January 2024 and only released in July.

The news also comes after the commercial failure of the pricey Apple Vision Pro headset, while sales of the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses seem to have taken off. So we’re keen to see what path Samsung takes.

