Samsung just dropped the first real clues about the Galaxy Tab S11

TL;DR Samsung’s earnings call confirmed an AI-powered Galaxy Tab S11 and a redesigned Galaxy Watch with new health features.

The company reported strong Q1 profits, driven by Galaxy S25 sales and lower component costs.

More AI features are coming to mid-range phones, plus new foldables and entry-level earbuds are on the way.

Samsung’s earnings call today included a few interesting reveals, including confirmation that new tablets and wearables are on the way later this year. While that in itself isn’t too surprising, we did get a glimpse of the tech giant’s plans.

During the call, Daniel Araujo from the company’s Mobile Experience (MX) division said Samsung will launch an AI-enhanced Galaxy Tab S11 series in the second half of 2025. He also mentioned a new Galaxy Watch with “an innovative design” and “enhanced health-related features,” though he didn’t go into more detail at this stage.

Samsung wants to bring AI features to more affordable phones.

These teasers came as Samsung reported solid results for Q1 2025, with the MX division posting higher profits and revenue on the back of strong Galaxy S25 sales. The company credited demand for its flagship phones and lower component prices for the bump.

Samsung made clear it wants to bring AI features to more affordable phones, using the “Awesome Intelligence” branding for the Galaxy A series. It also mentioned upcoming launches for the Galaxy S25 Edge and its next foldables.

We also learned that, alongside the high-end Galaxy Watch, Samsung plans include a new entry-level pair of true wireless earbuds. In other words, there’s a lot for Galaxy fans to look forward to this year.

