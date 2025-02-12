Samsung phones could soon wake you up to your fav YouTube Music songs (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung appears to be preparing to add YouTube Music support to its clock app.

The integration will allow the user to set YouTube Music as their alarm sound.

You’ll need a YouTube Music Premium subscription to use the feature.

No one really likes waking up to the sound of an alarm. However, it’s not so bad when your alarm is one of your favorite songs. For example, if you use the Samsung Clock app, you can choose music from Spotify as your alarm tune instead of one of the default ringtones. If you’re not a fan of Spotify, you may soon have another option to pick from.

While investigating the latest YouTube Music update (version 8.06.51), we noticed something interesting added to the app. We found the string of code below, which hints at some kind of integration with Samsung.

Code Copy Text <string name="consent_dialog_body">Make sure you trust %1$s. By continuing, Google will share your YouTube Music library and recommendations with %1$s. You can always see and remove access in YouTube Music Settings under Privacy & data on this device. Learn more about how Samsung will handle your data by referring to Samsung's Terms of Service and privacy policies.</string>

After this discovery, we decided to dive deeper, which led us to a file referencing the Samsung Clock app. As we explored the Samsung Clock app, we found various strings of code that explain what this integration is about. It appears Samsung is preparing to add YouTube Music support to its clock app.

<string name="alarm_yt_music_selected">YouTube Music</string>

<string name="go_to_yt_music_premium">Go to YouTube Music</string>

<string name="open_in_yt_music">Open in YouTube Music</string>

<string name="yt_music_premium_upsell_explain">To use YouTube Music songs as your alarm, sign up for YouTube Premium in the YouTube Music app.</string>

<string name="yt_music_settings">YouTube Music Settings</string>

<string name="alarm_alert_yt_music_app_not_installed">Can't play YouTube Music. App not installed.</string>

Just like with Spotify, users will be able to choose YouTube Music songs as their alarms. To take advantage of the feature, however, you’ll need to have the app installed and a YouTube Music Premium subscription.

Having the option to choose between Spotify or YouTube Music for your alarm would be a welcomed addition the to app. This would bring Samsung’s app in line with Google Clock, which already supports both services.

