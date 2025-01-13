Samsung is working to make high-speed 50W wireless charging mainstream

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s new power management chip will support wireless charging speeds up to 50W.

The S2MIW06 chip aligns with the Qi2 standard, featuring magnetic alignment for faster and more reliable charging.

The manufacturer is also working with the Wireless Power Consortium in the development of the Qi v.2.2 standard.

Wireless charging has come a long way, but the experience is still usually slower and less reliable than plugging in a cable. Samsung is making moves to enhance wireless charging with its latest power management chip, the S2MIW06. The manufacturer announced this alongside its work on Qi v2.2, the next industry standard from the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC).

According to a Samsung blog post reported by SamMobile, the S2MIW06 chip is designed to handle wireless charging at speeds of up to 50W — a significant leap from the 15W maximum on most current devices. It supports all major Qi profiles: Baseline Power Profile (BPP) for basic 5W charging, Extended Power Profile (EPP) for faster 15W charging, and Magnetic Power Profile (MPP), which is increasingly essential for precise alignment and efficient charging.

Of those three wireless charging profiles, the MPP is required for the current Qi2 certification. Unlike earlier standards, MPP uses magnets to ensure your phone and charger are perfectly aligned. This eliminates issues like overheating or uneven charging, which can happen if the device is even slightly misaligned. MPP currently supports up to 25W charging, but Samsung’s new chip shows potential for pushing these limits even further.

Samsung joins forces with the WPC on Qi v2.2 development Samsung recently joined the WPC and is working in conjunction with over 300 other manufacturers to develop the Qi v2.2 wireless charging standard. At the same time, the company has been extensively testing the S2MIW06 chip with a wide range of certified and uncertified chargers to ensure reliability and compatibility. This kind of groundwork aims to create a charging ecosystem where users no longer have to worry about mismatched devices or underwhelming performance.

It is believed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series won’t feature an MPP but will instead be ‘Qi2 Ready’ by offering an equivalent experience via Galaxy S25 cases containing the magnetic profile required for alignment. And while 50W wireless charging may still be some way off, the S2MIW06 chip future-proofs Samsung devices for the time when wireless charging is comparable to wired charging in terms of speed and reliability.

