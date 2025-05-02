Missed Care Plus? Samsung is giving select Galaxy owners a second chance to enroll

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has reopened Care Plus enrollment for older Galaxy flagship devices in the US.

Eligible customers can now sign up from May 1 to June 15, even if they missed the 60-day post-purchase window.

Coverage includes unlimited repairs, same-day cracked screen fixes, protections against theft and loss, and more.

Samsung is giving US Galaxy users another chance to protect their devices with an extended enrollment window for Samsung Care Plus. According to Samsung, owners of select Samsung phones and tablets can sign up for Care Plus coverage from May 1 through June 15, 2025, even if their devices are past the usual 60-day post-purchase enrollment period.

The limited-time open enrollment for Samsung Care Plus applies exclusively to Samsung’s flagship devices: Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25 Plus

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Tab S10 Plus

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Unlike last year’s broader offer, this year’s program excludes Galaxy A series phones and focuses solely on premium models.

Samsung Care Plus provides a range of benefits, including unlimited repairs, $0 same-day cracked screen and back glass fixes, coverage for theft and loss, protection from mechanical failures, and more. Typically, customers have to enroll for Care Plus at the time of purchasing their devices or within 60 days of buying their devices. This open enrollment period removes that deadline, letting users add coverage for older devices that are still eligible.

If you missed enrolling for Care Plus when you first bought your Samsung phone or tablet, this is a rare opportunity to secure coverage and peace of mind. You’ll obviously have to pay for the Care Plus, so ensure you check the prices for different plans correctly before enrolling.