The Samsung Browser app on Wear OS now lets you download images and GIFs

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The latest version of Samsung’s Browser app on Wear OS lets users download images and GIFs directly on their smartwatches.

Users can download images in PNG, JPG, JPEG, and GIF formats up to 10MB in size.

Users need a third-party file manager or gallery app to view their downloaded images.

Samsung’s smartwatch browser app on Wear OS is pretty great; you can even use it to watch YouTube videos on your smartwatch. The company is now making the app even better with yet another nifty little feature.

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While digging into the latest version of the Samsung Browser app on Wear OS, we noticed it can now download images from the web straight to your smartwatch. While browsing in the app, you can long-press on an image, and the app will display an option to “Download image.”

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

The app also has a new “Downloads” section on the home page where users can view their downloaded images. However, the browser only shows thumbnails of the downloaded images. To open these images, users need a third-party file manager or a gallery app.

Images downloaded using the Samsung browser app are saved in the watch’s internal memory, inside the “Downloads” folder. Users can also delete downloaded images by long-pressing an image. The app also lets users select multiple images or select all downloaded images at once.

Currently, the Samsung browser app supports downloading images in PNG, JPG, JPEG, and GIF formats, and it can only download images and GIFs up to 10MB. This feature is already available in the Samsung browser app on Wear OS. Simply update the app, and you can start downloading images on your smartwatch.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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