Samsung may have a surprise audio product launching with the Galaxy Z Fold 7

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly planning to launch its first-ever bone-conduction headphones.

The device, codenamed “Able,” could be unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

The headphones are expected to feature an open-ear design, meaning they would rest outside the ear canal rather than inside it.

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch a brand-new product alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. According to tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS), the company plans to unveil its first-ever bone-conduction headphones at its next Unpacked event, expected to take place in July.

Unlike the Galaxy Buds lineup, Samsung’s rumored bone-conduction headphones will feature an open-ear design, meaning they rest outside the ear canal rather than inside it. This design offers better situational awareness while listening to audio and reduces the discomfort that comes with prolonged use of in-ear buds.

DCS claims the headphones are codenamed “Able,” though details on features, pricing, and availability remain scarce.

Interestingly, bone-conduction headphones have been gaining traction lately. While traveling for MWC 2025, we noticed many people opting for them over traditional over-ear or in-ear options. The technology itself isn’t new; bone-conduction headphones work by transmitting sound vibrations through the skull bones, bypassing the eardrum entirely.

It’ll be interesting to see how Samsung plans to differentiate its bone-conduction headphones in a market already dominated by established players like Shokz. That said, Samsung’s entry into this space could make high-quality bone-conduction headsets more accessible worldwide, especially in regions where they are hard to find or priced unreasonably high.

