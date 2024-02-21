You can now use your voice to launch Galaxy AI features

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has revealed that you can now use the Bixby voice assistant to activate some Galaxy AI features.

You can activate live translation, summarization functionality, and more via your voice.

Some Galaxy AI features aren’t supported via Bixby, though.

Samsung announced a variety of Galaxy AI features alongside the Galaxy S24 series. Now, the company is making it easier to activate these features if you use its venerable Bixby assistant.

Samsung confirmed that you can now use Bixby to activate these brand-new Galaxy AI features. The manufacturer’s voice assistant supports the activation of Note Assist, Call Assist, Transcript Assist, Browsing Assist, and Interpreter.

This means you can ask Bixby to do things like summarize a page, translate a file, and more. The Galaxy maker outlined some of these commands as seen in the graphic below.

Samsung

Samsung confirmed that not all Galaxy AI features are supported via Bixby. One notable absentee is Chat Assist for translating messages and adjusting your message’s tone. The Generative Edit feature isn’t mentioned, either, although this would be an understandable omission.

Bixby’s support for Galaxy AI features is available in all the assistant’s supported languages, including English, Chinese, French, German, Korean, and Spanish.

Comments