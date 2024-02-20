Samsung confirms Auracast support for older phones and tablets getting One UI 6.1

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Older Samsung phones with One UI 6.1 will also support Auracast.

The feature allows users with Auracast-enabled devices to start a sound broadcast to other devices equipped with the tech.

The Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and other devices are on the list to receive Auracast support.

Samsung is expanding support for Auracast to older phones and tablets that are in line to get the One UI 6.1 update. In a press release announcing the new Galaxy Buds update, Samsung also confirmed that Auracast will be supported on the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series with the upcoming One UI update.

Auracast was introduced last year for Samsung TVs and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. It lets users turn their device into a shared radio station able to broadcast across connected devices by leveraging Bluetooth LE Audio. Samsung introduced the feature on the Galaxy S24 series this year. The phone can essentially broadcast audio to multiple Bluetooth earphones with LE Audio and Auracast support.

So when the One UI 6.1 update rolls out to the aforementioned Galaxy phones and tablets, they too will be able to broadcast audio to multiple Auracast-enabled earphones.

When the feature rolls out, you should be able to access it from Settings > Bluetooth > three-dot menu > Broadcast Sound Using Auracast.

