Upgraded versions of the Samsung Chromebook Pro and Asus C302CA might soon make their debut and could take on Google’s Pixelbook, ChromeUnboxed reports.

The two devices currently sport 4 GB of RAM and are powered by the Intel Core m3 processor. Their successors are said to come with a lot more power under the hood, as they might offer the much faster Core m7 processor and 16 GB of RAM. If true, this would more or less make them just as good as the top-tier Pixelbook in terms of performance.

There’s no word on pricing yet. The Pixelbook starts at $999, with the high-end version retailing for $1,699. The Chromebooks from Samsung and Asus are expected to be more affordable, making them great alternatives to Google’s device. Some rumors claim that they will carry a price tag of at least $800, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

There’s also no word on the release date. Our best guess is that we’ll see them sometime before the year comes to an end or at CES 2018 in January at the latest.

Would you consider buying a high-end Chromebook from Samsung or Asus over the Pixelbook if it saved you a few hundred bucks? Let us know in the comments.