Android finally gets Samsung to cave in, owners starting to see seamless updates

TL;DR Samsung Galaxy A55 owners are reporting that the software update page now shows two stages of installation.

It’s possible the March 2024 patch may have introduced Android’s seamless updates to the Galaxy A55.

It doesn’t appear that seamless updates have made it to Samsung’s other smartphones yet.

Samsung has long fought off any attempts to convince it to adopt Android’s seamless updates. This feature makes it so updates are downloaded in the background, allowing owners to continue using their devices until a reboot is required. However, recent reports suggest the tech giant may have finally changed its stance on the feature, at least for the Galaxy A55.

According to Mishaal Rahman, owners of the recently released Galaxy A55 are reporting that after updating the phone, the software update screen now shows two stages of installation. There now appears to be a “downloading and installing” and a “verification” stage.

Samsung may have finally implemented seamless updates on their Android devices! When updating the new Galaxy A55 5G, users have noticed that the software update screen now shows a “downloading and installing” as well as “verification” steps. pic.twitter.com/3Xk8iQZ3gz In addition, @TheMobileIndian — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 21, 2024

When downloading and installing an update, Samsung usually requires users to restart their device to complete an installation. Users are unable to use their devices until the whole process is done. However, it seems these Galaxy A55 users were able to continue using their phones as the update downloaded in the background.

This development was further supported in a report from The Mobile Indian. The outlet adds that they noticed this two-stage installation process appeared after installing Samsung’s monthly patch for March.

Although seamless updates appear to now be available to the Galaxy A55, it seems Samsung hasn’t implemented the feature across its portfolio yet. As of right now, it appears the company’s other phones are still using the old method of installation.

Recently, a comment was found in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) that claimed Android was getting ready to stop supporting “non-A/B” updates. By A/B, they are referring to the two partitions used for seamless updates. This lack of support would make it difficult to do updates the way Samsung has been doing them. It’s possible Samsung could be preparing for this eventual seamless updates exclusive future.

