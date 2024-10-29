Galaxy phone issues? Samsung is adding over 300 more repair locations by 2025

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung will add over 300 more Cell Phone Repair locations by the end of the year.

The expansion of the partnership with the brand’s parent company, Assurant, will bring the total number of locations to over 400.

The centers offer certified repairs with genuine Samsung parts, including out-of-warranty fixes.

Samsung is expanding its network to help Galaxy users find reliable repair options. Through an upgraded partnership with Cell Phone Repair by Assurant (CPR), Samsung will add over 300 new repair locations by the end of the year, bringing the total to more than 400 CPR stores across the country.

The move was announced in a Samsung Newsroom post on Tuesday morning. According to the press release, the CPR locations are staffed with WISE-certified technicians and offer fast, quality repairs — often in under an hour — using genuine Samsung parts. The service covers everything from cracked screens to worn-out batteries and even out-of-warranty fixes. Galaxy users will get certified service backed by a limited warranty for added peace of mind.

Mark Williams, Samsung’s VP of Customer Care, said, “Our commitment to repairing devices the right way gives Galaxy customers confidence that they are receiving the highest-quality care experience for extending the lifespan of their smartphones.”

Beyond CPR, Samsung’s repair network includes over 2,000 Authorized Care centers and a fleet of ‘We Come To You’ vans for in-person repairs.

This latest partnership expansion will come as welcome news to Galaxy owners. Accidents happen, and it’s handy to know that you have convenient local repair options when they do.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments