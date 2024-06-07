Hot deal: More than 50% off this Samsung Neo QLED 4K smart TV

You know what you’re getting with a Samsung smart TV — a state-of-the-art screen with a price tag to match. This incredible deal tackles the latter part head-on with a massive 54% price drop on the Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV. The stunning screen is down from $4,800 to $2,199.99 right now. Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV for $2,199.99 ($2,600 off)

This is a discount that’s uncharacteristic even for Samsung, and you can save even more on the TV if you want to trade in your old one when you upgrade. There are big markdowns on other configurations of the model, which you’ll also see on the deal page, but this offer is another level.

The 85-inch QN90C smart TV features Quantum Matrix technology with Mini LEDs, delivering over eight million pixels for exceptional color and contrast. Neo Quantum HDR+ enhances brightness and detail, providing a cinematic viewing experience, and the Neural Quantum Processor 4K upscales content to crisp 4K resolution.

It’s also easy to see the TV in bright rooms thanks to the Anti-Glare with Ultra Viewing Angle. Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Plus immerse you in dynamic audio, while the Samsung Gaming Hub offers seamless gaming without a console. It’s all housed in a NeoSlim design that gives it a sleek and modern look.

It’s still not cheap, but if you’re in the market for a top-of-the-line TV, this deal is too good to miss. Hit the widget above to find it.

