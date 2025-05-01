I can not believe you can get a Samsung 70-inch 4K TV for just $399 these days

I remember getting my first flat-screen TV. It was 32 inches, 720p resolution, and about $700 bucks. Oh, and it had no smart TV capabilities! How things have changed. Now we find great deals on amazing TVs, such as this one. This Samsung 70-inch Class DU7200B Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV is just $399 right now! Get the Samsung 70-inch Class DU7200B Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV for a mere $399 ($190.99 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The price is hidden until you add the unit to your cart, so make sure to do that and check that the deal is still available first.

Are you looking to get a large TV? No longer do you have to pay thousands for a good one. This one is pretty nice and currently only goes for $399.

The Samsung 70-inch Class DU7200B Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV is pretty huge at 70 inches diagonally. It also has a 4K UHD resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. Not to mention, it gets some nice enhancements like PurColor and Motion Xcelerator, to make colors more vivid and true to life, as well as avoiding lag and blur. You’ll also get HDR support, Object Tracking Sound Lite, and Q-Symphony.

Of course, this is also a smart TV. It is powered by Tizen. You’ll get access to plenty of streaming apps. This includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus, Apple TV, and more. You’ll also get access to Samsung TV Plus, which can stream live TV channels for free.

As if streaming both on-demand and live TV wasn’t enough, the Samsung 70-inch Class DU7200B Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV, it even gets access to Samsung’s Gaming Hub. This means you can enjoy your free time playing games without the need for a console. You can access cloud gaming services like Xbox Game Pass, NVIDIA GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, and others.

Quite the deal, right? The Samsung 70-inch Class DU7200B Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV is huge, has a 4K resolution, and a full smart TV experience with all the bells and whistles. Catch this deal while you can!