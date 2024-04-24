Samsung is launching a new 50W fast charger, but it's not that good

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is launching a new dual USB-C port fast charger in some European markets.

One of the USB-C ports can deliver 50W speeds, while the other is capped at 25W.

Using both ports simultaneously limits their output to 25W each.

While the market offers many high-quality, fast chargers to top up the best Samsung phones, there’s always a preference for official first-party solutions. In a bid to catch up, Samsung is set to unveil a new 50W charger, starting with select European markets.

Spotted by industry insider Roland Quandt, this new Samsung 50W Super Fast Charging Adapter (model EP-T5020) utilizes the USB PD PPS protocol. PPS, or Programmable Power Supply, is an intelligent charging standard that precisely controls voltage and current, optimizing speeds while ensuring device safety and compatibility.

As per Quandt, the charger is expected to carry a steep price tag of €69.90. It features two USB Type-C ports, one capable of 50W fast charging output and a second limited to 25W. This should enable owners of the latest Galaxy S24 Ultra or S24 Plus to utilize their maximum 45W charging capability, albeit only when using a single port.

Unfortunately, those hoping to power up multiple devices quickly will be disappointed. If both ports are in use, charging speeds for each drop to 25W — hardly the ‘super-fast’ experience Samsung names it. Many third-party PPS chargers (like the Anker Prime 100W charger) offer significantly faster charging even when powering multiple devices, and often at considerably lower price points.

The new dual-port charger is currently launching only in select European countries. It remains to be seen whether Samsung will bring this charger to the US market and at what price. In the meantime, those seeking a multi-device Samsung charging solution may want to consider the company’s existing 65W triple-port charger ($30 on Amazon).

