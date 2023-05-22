The best GaN charger you can buy

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

If you’re looking for a new charger for your mobile devices, chances are you’ll come across an odd technology named GaN. To summarize, GaN technology can make chargers smaller, faster, more efficient, cooler, and safer. If you want to dig deeper into the subject, we have a complete guide on what GaN is and how it improves chargers. For now, we can help you find the best GaN chargers you can buy.

Buying the right GaN charger for your needs There are multiple things to consider when picking the right GaN charger for your needs. For starters, you’ll want to take advantage of the intrinsic value gallium nitride chargers have to offer. You’ll be paying more for GaN technology, so ensure you’re getting the most out of it.

Take a look at the size of the product. GaN technology makes it possible to reduce charger size, so don’t conform to something larger unless you get a good benefit from the added size. Also, take a look at charging speeds. The more watts a product supports, the better. Some can reach speeds of 100W or more, which is good to have if you also want to charge higher-power devices like laptops or tablets.

You can also look into other general factors we usually consider when looking for the best chargers. Consider how many ports you need, if you want to charge multiple devices simultaneously. Also, consider which ports you’ll need. While some people can do just fine with USB-C, others want a mixture of USB-C and USB-A ports. Some may even have AC outlets, as well as added features for extra functionality.

Of course, price is another factor. You want to get the most out of your money. The best GaN chargers are generally more expensive than traditional chargers, though. And if you want more performance, you’ll have to pay a pretty penny for it.

With all that in mind, let’s move on to our favorite options for each type of user.

Anker 711 Nano II 30W Charger: The best for most people

The Anker 711 is not the absolute best at anything, but it is still the best choice for most users. This is because it strikes a great balance between convenience and performance.

Its great design and portability make it one of the best GaN chargers. This thing is tiny! It measures just 1.09 x 1.08 x 1.24 inches with the prongs closed.

It only has one USB-C charging port, but most people don’t need more. This specific model’s charging speeds top off at 30W charging speeds. If you want faster charging, though, Anker also offers the 713 and 715 models, which are the same but slightly larger, and can charge at 45W and 65W, accordingly.

The Anker 711 has a $33.99 MSRP. This is a bit on the pricier side, but it isn’t too expensive either.

Pros Very well-designed and portable

30W charging, with faster options available

Foldable prongs Cons A bit pricey

It can get a little warm with extended use

Check out our full review to learn more about the Anker 711 Nano II.

Are you looking for other recommendations? While the Anker 711 is our top recommendation, we’ve also included other great GaN chargers below.

Anker 747 Charger: The best portable fast charger with multiple ports

The tiny charger above is great, but here’s something for those who prefer performance and functionality over size. It’s expensive, considering its $109.99 MSRP, but you get a lot of charger for your cash. This is definitely one of the best GaN chargers out there.

While it is bigger, it still isn’t huge. It measures 2.66×1.22×2.41 inches. It has four charging ports, of which three are USB-C and one is a USB-A port. The best part is that it can charge at up to 150W through all its ports.

Each USB-C port tops off at 100W, though. The USB-A port is limited to 22.5W. Even so, that charging speed is very fast.

Pros It can charge four devices simultaneously

150W max charging speeds

Still pretty portable Cons Expensive

Each USB-C port can “only” charge at 100W

Anker 733 Power Bank: The best if you also want a portable battery

The other options on this list may be smaller, more affordable, or possibly have more ports, but we believe the Anker 733 Power Bank may be a better alternative. This is definitely one of the best GaN chargers.

Sure, it looks larger, and it is, but that’s because there is a very helpful 10,000mAh battery inside. When unplugged, this battery will continue charging your devices at up to 30W. If it’s plugged in, the outlet will charge the internal battery and also your devices at up to 65W.

It has three ports. Two of them are USB-C and one is a USB-A port. It’s also pretty pricey at $99.99, but it’s totally worth it, as you’re buying both a fast charger and a power bank in one.

By the way, Anker offers a couple of similar options for other types of users. The Anker 521 Power Bank is much smaller, has a 5,000mAh battery, and charges at 20W. Meanwhile, more demanding users can get the Anker 737 Power Bank, which has a large 24,000mAh battery and can charge at up to 140W.

Pros It can charge three devices simultaneously

65W max charging speeds

It has a 10,000mAh integrated battery Cons Expensive

Bulkier than most other GaN chargers

Belkin BoostCharge GaN Wall Plate: A great addition to your wall outlet

Maybe you don’t need all that portability. GaN technology also comes with some improvements you can enjoy right at home. The Belkin BoostCharge GaN Wall Plate plugs right into your traditional wall outlets occupying very little space and modernizing what would otherwise be old technology.

The accessory features two AC outlets, which means you don’t have to sacrifice the outlets you’re using the Belkin BoostCharge GaN Wall Plate on. Additionally, it comes with a couple of USB-C ports with Power Delivery. One charges at 50W, while the other can handle 18W charging speeds.

Pros It has two AC outlets and two USB-C ports

Sleek design Cons Not really portable

Still a bit pricey

UGREEN DigiNest Pro Charging Station: The best for the desk

Those looking for a real charging hub for the desk will probably prefer the UGREEN DigiNest Pro Charging Station. It’s not cheap at $129.99 MSRP, but you can often find it discounted, and it’s a real performer if you’re looking into the best GaN chargers.

It has a long cable that plugs into the wall. On the device’s end, you’ll find three USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and three standard AC outlets. The USB-C ports can charge at up to 100W. The real winners are the AC outlets, which can handle up to 1,875W. And while it isn’t the smallest of the bunch, it is definitely not big. Not to mention it actually looks pretty nice.

Pros It has three USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and three AC outlets

100W max charging speeds

AC outlets support up to 1,875W Cons Expensive

Not really portable

UGREEN 200W Nexode Desktop Charger: The best desk charger if you want more ports

The other UGREEN desktop charger is great, but four USB ports aren’t much. If you prefer sacrificing the AC outlets for more ports, the UGREEN 200W Nexode Desktop Charger is better. And as its name implies, it can actually handle up to 200W charging speeds. Just know it also costs much more, with a $199.99 MSRP.

This unit comes with six ports; four USB-C and two USB-A ports. The first two can handle up to 100W, but only if you’re charging up to two devices simultaneously. The whole charger can handle as much as 200W, in total. It’s pretty small, too, and will look great on your desk.

Pros It can charge six devices simultaneously

200W max charging speeds Cons Expensive

Each USB-C port can “only” charge at 100W

Which ports can handle which speeds can be confusing

Amazon Basics 30W One-Port GaN Wall Charger: The best affordable GaN charger

All these best lists are usually filled with costly options, but we always like offering at least a few affordable options that still provide good value. Amazon Basics makes some pretty good products at much lower prices than the competition. The Amazon Basics 30W One-Port GaN Wall Charger is one of the best GaN chargers if you’re on a tighter budget.

This charger has a $16.99 MSRP, making it the most affordable option on this list. Not only that, but finding it at a discount is pretty common. It only has one port, but it can charge at up to 30W, which is up there with Anker’s much more expensive charger.

The only downside is that it’s a bit larger than Anker’s 711 brick, and the design isn’t as nice.

Pros Very affordable

30W charging

Small Cons Only one port

Build quality isn’t as good

Amazon Basics 100W Four-Port GaN Wall Charger: The best affordable multiple-port GaN charger

Amazon also has a great affordable option for those who need more ports and performance. The Amazon Basics 100W Four-Port GaN Wall Charger comes with two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports. It can handle up to 100W charging speeds, albeit only with one of the two USB-C ports. The second one can charge at 18W. Meanwhile, the two USB-A ports top off at 12W.

Still, this is one of the best GaN chargers on a budget, considering it only costs $40.84. That’s about as much as you would pay for many of the simpler chargers from other brands. The looks and build quality are lacking a bit, but we know many won’t care about that, considering the money you’re saving and all the functionality it offers.

Pros Very affordable

It can charge four devices simultaneously

100W max charging speeds

Still pretty portable Cons Only one port can charge at 100W

Design and build quality aren’t as good

Razer USB-C GaN Charger: The best GaN charger if money is no object

We left this one for the end because we’re having difficulty recommending it because it’s so expensive. Ultimately, it is still one of the best GaN chargers out there, so let’s talk about it. The Razer USB-C GaN Charger has two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports. It can charge at up to 130W in total, and it will even come with travel adapters so you can use it globally. All of this for $179.99.

We have to be very clear about the fact that this is not the best value. You can get other chargers that perform just as well, for much less money. But do they look as cool? That’s what the Razer USB-C GaN Charger has going for itself. It is one of the coolest-looking GaN chargers, which is what Razer is all about. That clean, gaming aesthetic.

The black and green design is the company’s staple, and it suits this charger very well. Plus, there’s an intangible element to Razer’s products; fans take pride in owning these products. It’s a charger you’ll want to show off. If you care for looks, want a good build quality, and money is no object, then this is the one to get. And it happens to be a pretty good performer, too!

Pros It can charge four devices simultaneously

130W max charging speeds

Amazing looks and great build quality Cons It is very expensive!

FAQs

What is a GaN charger? GaN stands for gallium nitride. It is a chemical compound that allows technology to be smaller, more heat resistant, and overall more efficient. Learn more in our GaN feature post.

How many watts do I need? How many watts you need your charger to support will depend on your charging needs and devices. If you’re only charging one, go ahead and check your device’s specs and see how many watts it supports. For example, a Google Pixel 7 can charge at 20W. A 20 W charger will suffice. On the other hand, a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra can charge at 45W, so we would recommend getting a charger that supports at least 45W.

Do chargers charge slower if I charge multiple devices at once? Yes. Chargers with multiple ports will usually divide their total output across all ports in use. This means that if your charger supports 100W, but you connect multiple 100W devices to it, they will not charge at 100W each. How the watts are distributed depends on the device and the product’s port priority.

Are GaN chargers safer? All good modern chargers are pretty safe, and manufacturers have implemented intelligent charging technology to ensure everything is as safe as possible. That said, GaN technology is intrinsically safer because it is known to handle heat better. This means they are less prone to overheating, which can be dangerous.