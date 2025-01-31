Samsung reveals 2025 foldable plans, hints at surprise new phone(s)

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has revealed more details about its 2025 plans in an earnings call.

The company says it’ll “enhance” the design and durability of upcoming foldables while “diversifying” the lineup.

The Galaxy maker also said it wouldn’t engage in price wars or spec battles when it comes to low-end phones.

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy S25 series, and we’re expecting the Galaxy S25 Edge to launch in the near future too. The Korean brand also tends to launch foldable phones in the second half of each year, and it’s now revealed some details about its 2025 foldables.

Samsung held its Q4 2024 earnings call today (h/t: Jukanlosreve), and a company executive hinted at future foldable plans: We’re aiming to enhance the form factor design and durability while also diversifying our lineup later this year in order to expand our customer base. It’s unclear how the Galaxy foldables will be enhanced in terms of design and durability. What is particularly interesting, though, is the company saying it will diversify its foldable lineup, suggesting that we could see a new model. We’ve heard rumors of a Galaxy Z Flip FE model for several years now, and this has heated up in recent months. A cheaper foldable phone would certainly go some way to “expand” the customer base. It’s also theoretically possible that the company could bring a new Fold SE model to more markets.

What to expect from cheap Galaxy phones in 2025?

Samsung also revealed its strategic plans for cheaper Galaxy phones in 2025, starting with its mid-tier Galaxy A range: For the A series, we’ll enhance the core specs that consumers really care about, like the design, the display, and battery (sic). And prepare a go-to-market strategy on par with that of our flagship devices. For what it’s worth, we’ve already seen some Samsung Galaxy A56 leaks. The phone features a redesigned camera housing while maintaining the flat edges and metal frame of the Galaxy A55. Several leaks and certification listings also suggest that the new mid-ranger will offer 45W wired charging, beating the standard Galaxy S25. However, it seems like the phone will maintain a 5,000mAh battery. So any endurance enhancements will likely come from the expected Exynos 1580 chip and software tuning.

The Galaxy maker touched on its cheapest devices too, but don’t hold your breath for aggressive prices and impressive specs: Regarding the competitive situation in the mass market segment. Rather than engaging in price wars or directly competing on particular specs — what we call pin-to-pin — we aim to strengthen communication about our strengths, like security and overall product competitiveness, mainly targeting emerging markets like the Middle East and Africa. Samsung has traditionally excelled at delivering software updates for its cheap Android phones compared to rivals. In fact, the Galaxy A16 ships with an impressive six years of updates. So we can see why the company would focus on this strength in its marketing for future low-end phones. Nevertheless, this will be disappointing news if you were hoping for major hardware improvements.

