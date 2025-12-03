Trusted for years, the Samsung 15W Wireless Charger is 41% off!

While Samsung has newer wireless chargers, not everyone can use Qi 2.0 magnetic tech, and getting a dedicated case is too much of a hassle. Why not stick with an oldie but goodie? The Samsung 15W Wireless Charger has been a popular choice since its release in 2022. It works and looks great, and it’s currently 41% off! Buy the Samsung 15W Wireless Charger for just $35.10 ($24.89 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. It’s only discounted this low in its Black color configuration. The White model costs more.

Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Samsung 15W Wireless Charger A clean looking wireless charging pad Thee Samsung 15W wireless charging pad is a clean and stable design, single-output charger. Designed to be aesthetically complement your Galaxy S phone or Galaxy Watch. See price at Amazon Save $24.89 Limited Time Deal!

While a small task, fumbling with cables isn’t exactly my favorite activity. Nothing beats getting home after a long day and mindlessly dropping your phone into a wireless charging pad. You can then proceed with your activities while the phone charges.

Although a bit dated, the Samsung 15W Wireless Charger remains as good as it was when it first launched. It looks great and offers a minimalist square design.

It performs pretty well, too. The unit can charge at up to 15W. This may not seem too exciting in 2025, but it’s decent, and the unit has a really nice trick up its sleeve. The integrated fan keeps your phone cooler, allowing it to charge at higher speeds more consistently. This is because wireless charging will slow down if the phone overheats.

Wireless charging has changed my daily life, and it can simplify your routine as well. Not to mention, it’s nice to get the Samsung 15W Wireless Charger at this low price!

