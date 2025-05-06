Samsung says no one should need more than this many alarms

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Galaxy devices have a limit of 100 alarms.

This is actually an increase over the limit of 50 from about five years ago.

Is waking up every morning a struggle for you? We know the feeling. A common way of trying to get up from your deep slumber is to set multiple alarms, maybe a couple minutes apart for each, to get your butt out of bed. Frequently take naps throughout the day? You may also be setting alarms for those too. But just how many alarms is too much?

At least on Samsung devices, over 100 alarms is just too much. As spotted by Reddit user Sernian, it’s impossible to add a new alarm once you’ve reached the 100 alarm threshold. Though this appears to be on the Galaxy S24 Ultra subreddit, it’s not the only Samsung device with this limitation. Yes, even your shiny new Galaxy S25 Ultra can’t have more than 100 alarms.

Believe it or not, this restriction isn’t actually new and has been around for several years. Back in 2019, the limit was actually 50, according to a Samsung Community support thread, so Samsung has actually doubled the limit for those who need more alarms in their life.

We can only guess that developers probably had to put an upper bound on this somewhere, and 100 is just a nice, round number. But having a limitation at all is a bit of an odd choice, considering that some people may have varying schedules that may require a lot of different alarms.

And then there are the times when you use Gemini to set alarms because of hands-free convenience, and each one gets saved to use in the future if you want. So if you want to take a nap for 30 minutes and tell Gemini to create an alarm for 30 minutes from now, it’s saved in the app. It’s better to use a timer for those situations, since you’re just adding clutter to your Clock app if you tell Gemini to set alarms.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you’re always using Gemini to set alarms, then you may want to check out how many alarms you actually have saved right now on your Samsung Galaxy device. It may actually be more than you think. And it would be a good idea to clear them out so you don’t hit that 100 limit, just in case you actually do need to create a new alarm in the future.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.