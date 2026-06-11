You don't need to hand out your primary phone number anymore, thanks to Saily

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Saily now offers a fully functional second phone number for calls, SMS, and 2FA.

It simplifies travel and multitasking by eliminating the need for extra SIMs or juggling accounts, while still allowing users to switch calling plans across countries without changing their number.

The service starts at $0.99/month with a US number.

Saily, Nord Security’s travel eSIM service, is finally rolling out something users have wanted for years: a second phone number that actually feels practical.

Let’s be honest — most of us don’t enjoy handing out our personal number every time we book a hotel, sign up for an app, or order food in a new country. That’s exactly where Saily’s new number fits in. It works as a kind of buffer line between you and everything else, handling the “public” stuff while your main SIM stays private and untouched.

What makes it more useful than typical virtual numbers is that it isn’t limited to just verification codes. This is a proper, fully functional number. You can make and receive calls, send and receive SMS, and even use it for two-factor authentication. For digital nomads, remote workers, or frequent flyers, it’s a second layer of identity on your phone.

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And it solves some everyday headaches — setting up a second WhatsApp account, missing OTPs while roaming, or juggling SIM cards across countries are all things people still deal with more often than they should.

The travel angle is where it really makes sense. In the US, for example, you can use the number to call local businesses or confirm reservations without worrying about roaming costs. If you move to another country, say Australia, you don’t lose your number — you simply switch your calling plan to your new location. That continuity is what makes it feel more reliable than the usual travel SIM setup, where everything changes the moment you land in a new place.

Pricing starts at $0.99 per month (subscription-based), which essentially reserves the number for you. At launch, users get a US-based number, while calling and SMS bundles across more than 100 countries are available as add-ons. Everything is handled inside the Saily app, so you can keep track of your minutes, messages, and data without bouncing between different services.

There are a few thoughtful details here, too. Incoming SMS messages are free and unlimited, even without an active plan, which is especially useful for OTPs and alerts. Incoming calls can be received globally, while outgoing calls depend on the active regional plan you’ve selected.

Overall, Saily packages the idea of a second phone number in a way that actually feels usable in everyday life. It’s about giving you a cleaner, low-stress alternative for everything you don’t want tied to your personal SIM.

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