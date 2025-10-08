Emulator-ception: People are running an emulator inside an emulator on Android

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Some Android gamers are running the Xenia emulator inside GameHub or Winlator to play Xbox 360 games on their phones.

Many tested games have very poor performance, although a few titles do seem to run at a playable frame rate.

The good news is that an Xbox 360 emulator is in the works for Android.

There’s no shortage of quality emulators on Android today, allowing you to run everything from NES and PlayStation 3 games to PC titles. But what if you want to run an Xbox 360 emulator on your Android phone? There is one project in the pipeline, but enterprising users have tried one extreme solution in recent months.

The Winlator and GameHub apps let you run PC games and apps on Android, but a few users have also installed the Xenia emulator for PC via these apps so they can play Xbox 360 games on their phones. In other words, they’re effectively running an emulator inside an emulator.

Needless to say, running an emulator inside an emulator will generally incur a significant performance penalty compared to running games via one emulator. So it’s not a surprise to hear that many users have reported unplayable performance or game crashes. Reports on the EmulationOnAndroid subreddit reveal very poor performance for games like Crackdown, Forza Horizon, and Project Gotham Racing 4.

It’s not all bad, though, as at least one user reports that 2D title Guardian Heroes HD works just fine. This suggests that a few other 2D games might run at playable levels. Furthermore, another user reports that the unreleased GoldenEye 007 remaster offers playable performance. Then again, the GoldenEye remaster is effectively an upgraded Nintendo 64 title.

This isn’t exactly a long-term solution for Xbox 360 emulation on Android, but there is encouraging news on the horizon. The developer behind the initially sketchy aPS3e emulator has announced an Xbox 360 emulator for Android, dubbed ax360e. This emulator isn’t available to download just yet, but will be based on the Xenia project. So you might not have to wait too long to play Project Gotham Racing 3, Forza Motorsport 3, and Fable 2 on your phone.

