GameHub 5.0 arrives with Steam sync on Android and big performance gains

TL;DR GameSir’s GameHub app has gained full Steam support, including cloud saves and other ecosystem features.

The update is also fully optimized for Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Early users are also reporting notable performance gains.

GameSir is rolling out version 5.0 of its GameHub app, with full Steam support, including cloud saves and online play. That means you can now play your Steam games on your Android devices and keep the progress synced across devices, including your Steam Deck.

The update is also fully optimized for Hollow Knight: Silksong, and GameSir has also upgraded the controller experience. The new build brings immersive vibration, adaptive trigger feedback, and instant hot-swaps. A new native rendering mode also promises more stable frame rates, lower latency, and generally smoother performance.

Early users are already testing GameHub 5.0, and the feedback is mixed. Some players say Steam cloud saves are syncing fine, while others have hit snags when moving between devices like a Steam Deck. One workaround is switching the Steam client out of “lightweight” mode, which seems to fix the issue.

Beyond saves, users are reporting that the update also integrates Steam’s ecosystem features. One user confirmed that achievements and the playtime counter also work with the update.

Meanwhile, multiple players are reporting performance gains. A user who revisited GTA V said, “Just booted up GTA V again and went from 30fps average to 56-60. What black magic is this?”

All told, GameHub 5.0 looks like a significant update, one that’s already convincing those who have been hesitant to try out the streaming app.

