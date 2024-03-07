Here's how long you might have to wait for a foldable MacBook

Bogdan Petrovan / Android Authority

TL;DR A 20-inch foldable MacBook might be here in just three years, according to an analyst.

If true, it would also be the largest display on an Apple laptop to date.

Foldable laptops have seen growing interest for their promise of a large screen without compromising portability. For Apple MacBook fans, latest rumors are pointing to the possibility of a foldable MacBook arriving in as short as three years.

Apple’s rumored 20-inch foldable MacBook is scheduled to go into mass production in 2027, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who shared the update on X Thursday.

Kuo also mentioned that the MacBook in question is the only foldable product with a “clear development schedule” for the time being. This likely means we’ll not see any other foldable devices from Apple in the near future.

Rumor credibility We previously covered that a foldable MacBook could be revealed in 2025 and launch as early as 2026. It seems production and launch will come later than expected.

Though still just speculation, as MacRumors points out, other credible sources like The Elec and Ross Young are sharing similar schedules, which lends added credibility to the rumor. If true, the foldable MacBook would have the largest display on any Apple laptop so far.

What would a foldable MacBook be like, though? Well, foldable Windows laptops from Lenovo and Dell typically offer a Bluetooth keyboard that covers the lower half of the folded screen, aping a conventional notebook. But these laptops can also be folded out completely for a big-screen desktop-style experience, as the picture at the top of the page shows. So it stands to reason that Apple’s product could follow this formula.

