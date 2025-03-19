This landmark PS3 emulator for Android just got a massive update

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR The RPCS3-Android app has just received a significant update which brings a settings menu to the PS3 emulator.

This allows you to tweak everything from the resolution and frame limit to save states and more.

The app is still in the early stages of development, so we expect even more additions in the future.

One of the developers behind the RPCS3 emulator for PCs released an early version of an Android port last month, allowing you to play PS3 games on your smartphone. This was understandably a barebones app given its early nature, but the latest alpha brings a ton of additions and tweaks.

The developer behind the RPCS3-Android app has just released the alpha 5 and alpha 5.1 versions on GitHub, bringing a settings menu to the app. This is a much-needed addition as previous versions didn’t have a settings menu at all, forcing users to delve into text files to tweak settings.

The new settings menu allows you to tweak everything from the graphics renderer and display resolution (set to 720p by default) to audio settings and more. So this is a handy way to adjust settings if you’re encountering glitches or if you have headroom to turn things up.

RPCS3-Android’s latest releases also make it easy to enable custom GPU drivers like Turnip for Snapdragon chips. These open-source drivers can offer improved performance compared to the stock Qualcomm driver.

Unfortunately, the app still doesn’t support Bluetooth controllers just yet. I can confirm that my Xbox One controller doesn’t work at the moment. Nevertheless, this is an understandable omission right now in light of the fact that this lets you play freaking PS3 games on your phone.

