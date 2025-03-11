Latest Roomba series of robot vacuums launches with a naming scheme you can finally understand

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

You know how some brands have super confusing product naming strategies? iRobot’s line of Roomba robot vacuums will be much easier to understand from today onward. The company will be focusing on three main product classes, with easy to understand indicators for which machines vacuum your floors, and which include mopping functionality.

Better yet, the new line of bots launching today include premium features from the base model and up. If you’ve been considering buying a Roomba, there’s more than a few brand new options that are worth your consideration, starting at very comfortable prices.

What’s in a name? The new naming strategy for Roomba is simple.

Base Roomba models – Including premium features like LiDAR, these reliable cleaning machines will be ideal for most users, able to clean the average home with ease.

“Plus” models – With expanded cleaning capabilities, these will be the ideal robot vacuums for tougher to clean environments, and for those looking for greater capacities of dust and water storage.

“Max” models – iRobot’s top Roomba line. These flagship devices will include the very best features and capabilities, along with a refined build for the discerning user.

From there, look for add-ons to any of the bots.

“Combo” models – Simply include mopping functionality. This includes flat mop pads, rotating mop heads, and more.

“AutoEmpty Dock” – As the name implies, many Roomba vacuums are available as stand-alone robots, or can be paired with a base station that stores debris and supplies a charge for your device.

“AutoWash Dock” – For some Combo bots, an accompanying base station adds dry debris storage and water storage with mop washing functionality.

Now that you know all that, pop quiz: What is the iRobot Roomba 10 Combo Max + AutoWash Dock?

New Roomba robot vacuums iRobot is launching several new robot vacuums today. There will be eight total variants with varying functionality for different uses and budgets. All models benefit from iRobot’s customer-first mentality, with design aesthetics to suite your home.

All of the following Roomba robot vacuums will be available for sale on March 18, 2025.

Roomba 105

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

The Roomba 105 is an ideal base model for new robot vacuum users. Equipped with LiDAR, and vastly improved suction power over earlier generation Roombas, this vacuum-only bot comes in two options, one with and one without the AutoEmpty Dock, starting at $299.

Roomba 105 Combo

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

Offering the same great vacuuming functionality as the base Roomba 105, the Roomba 105 Combo is a mopping robot vacuum, also available with and without the AutoEmpty Dock, starting at $319.

Roomba 205

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

As the name suggests, the trash-compacting Roomba 205 DustCompactor focuses on extended functionality in homes that do not desire a base station. It stores up to 60 days of dust and debris within the bot itself and starts at $449.

Roomba 205 Combo

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

Extending the capabilities of the 205 series, this Combo model adds a re-usable, washable microfiber mop pad and water tank for some basic mopping functionality. Pricing starts at $469.

Roomba Plus 405 Combo

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

The Roomba Plus 405 Combo is a lot closer to the premium robot vacuums we usually review on the site. A larger battery, up to 75 days of dry debris storage, and a large dirty water tank extend the time between required maintenance. This one can be yours beginning at $799.

Roomba Plus 505 Combo

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

The Roomba 505 Combo could be considered an upgraded 405. The base station has improved mop cleaning and drying functionality, the bot has the new PerfectEdge Technology to mop deep into corners, and it’s equipped with iRobot’s next-gen ClearView Pro LiDAR and PrecisionVision AI camera. The 505 series should map and navigate your space better than any Roomba before it, with prices starting at $999.

All of these Roomba robot vacuums will be available for sale on March 18, 2025.

