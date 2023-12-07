The Roku Ultra just dived 33% in this unprecedented deal

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

It’s cold outside, which is more than enough of an excuse to give in to the streaming services. Another good excuse is this amazing Roku Ultra deal, with the most powerful Roku hardware down to an all-time low price of just $66.99 today. Roku Ultra for $66.99 ($33 off)

The Roku Ultra is a compact set-top box that connects to your TV via HDMI, granting access to a vast array of video streaming services. It supports 4K resolution and HDR, particularly Dolby Vision HDR, ensuring top-notch picture quality. The device also boasts Dolby Atmos audio support, adding to its appeal for audiophiles.

Roku Ultra Roku Ultra There can be only one streaming king. Learn all about Roku's most powerful offering right here. The faster and more powerful Roku Ultra is loaded with a new and improved quad-core processor. You can enjoy channels that launch quickly in a responsive interface. See price at Amazon Save $33.00

The remote control of the device acts as an all-in-one, so you can manage the likes of TV power and volume, and it comes with JBL earbuds for private listening. It also supports voice commands through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant plus it features a lost remote finder function. You can even use the Bluetooth connectivity for streaming music from mobile devices. The box itself includes a USB port for viewing personal media and it benefits from the user-friendly Roku OS, which encompasses most major streaming services and features like screen mirroring and AirPlay 2 support.

The Roku Ultra deal could be pulled by Amazon at any moment, so check it out while you can by hitting the widget above.

