The best Roku streaming device is $20 off right now

Roku has plenty of streaming devices, but if you want the absolute best one the brand has to offer, it would be the 2024 version of the Roku Ultra. It’s on sale today, so you can get the best of the bunch at just $79.99. It’s usually $99.99, so you’re saving yourself a nice $20 bucks! Get the Roku Ultra 2024 for just $79.99 ($20 off)

This offer is available from Best Buy. That said, it’s also available on Amazon and Roku’s own website. We’re not sure how long the sale will last, but Roku’s page mentions it’s a “limited time offer.”

As mentioned, the Roku Ultra 2024 is the best streaming device the brand has to offer right now, without counting the TVs or soundbars, which are in a different category. In fact, Roku mentions it is its “fastest streaming player ever.”

More specifically, it is 30% faster than every other Roku player, so it’s for those who want actual performance. I’ve tested plenty of these Roku players, and can tell you they can be pretty slow, so this is a welcomed upgrade.

Of course, it has plenty of other great features and capabilities. It can stream at up to 4K resolution and sports HDR10+ capabilities. It also comes with both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, so it will look and sound great.

Furthermore, this one comes with an improved Roku Voice Remote Pro, which supports voice commands, but that is only the tip of the iceberg. This one also gets very nifty backlit keys, which will be a nice addition for using it in a dark room. Also, this one has an integrated rechargeable battery! I don’t know about you, but I find it very annoying when any devices require buying actual batteries.

Of course, you’ll get access to Roku’s full app portfolio. This includes access to all the great streaming services we all know and love, additional apps, and even over 500 live TV channels.

While this is not a record-low price, it is very close to the all-time low of $77.98. It’s still a great time to get it, especially if you want a fine-tuned smart TV experience. Go get it before the sale ends!

Extra deals: Other Roku devices are also on sale!

If you don’t care much for faster performance and fancy features, the other Roku streaming devices will do just fine streaming your favorite movies, shows, internet videos, and more.

The Roku Express, for example, is a great option for those who don’t have a 4K TV. It supports Full HD 1,080p resolution, has access to the free 500+ live TV channels, and gets a basic remote. It works well and only costs $17.99!

If you do have a 4K TV, though, you can get the Roku Express 4K Plus for $27.99. It supports UHD resolution and HDR10+. This one also has an improved remote with voice command support, which is a nice addition.

If you want a better upgrade, there’s also the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. This one actually gets a design improvement. It is an HDMI stick, so it will hide behind the TV instead of sitting on top of a flat surface. It also has 4K and HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision, and the same remote with voice commands. It’s still pretty cheap at $38!

