Roku's new streaming sticks solve two common issues with a compact and power-efficient design

TL;DR Roku has unveiled two new compact and power-efficient streaming sticks.

The company has also announced its 2025 lineup of Roku TVs, which includes a new 85-inch model.

Existing Roku TV devices are also set to receive several new software features.

Roku has a new range of streaming devices, TVs, and smart home products heading your way, along with a host of new features for existing Roku TV devices. The company has finally replaced the aging Roku Express and Roku Express 4K+ streaming sticks with new ultra-compact models that address two of the most common issues we’ve encountered with similar products.

The all-new Roku Streaming Stick and Streaming Stick Plus are much more compact and power-efficient than the outgoing models. The compact design ensures the devices don’t block neighboring HDMI ports, an annoying issue users face with comparatively bulkier streaming sticks from competing brands. Additionally, Roku has made its new streaming sticks so power-efficient that they no longer need a dedicated power source and can draw power from the TV, resulting in a cleaner setup with no unsightly hanging cables.

As for features, the entry-level Roku Streaming Stick covers all the basics. It supports HD output and offers all the software goodies you get with other Roku TV devices. The premium Streaming Stick Plus bumps video output to 4K and even offers HDR support. Both devices come with Roku’s voice remote and are priced at $29.99 and $39.99, respectively. You can pre-order the new streaming sticks in the US starting today, and they will be available across all major retailers May 6 onwards.

In addition to the new streaming sticks, Roku has updated its TV lineup for 2025. The new Roku-made TVs come with “custom under-the-hood tuning and cutting-edge software enhancements” that deliver improved contrast and color accuracy, enhanced audio output, and faster app launches than previous models. The new Roku Plus Series TVs are also getting Roku’s Smart Picture Max technology, which debuted with the Roku Pro Series last year, mini-LED backlighting, a handy remote-finder button, and integrated cable management.

Roku has even included a new Bluetooth Headphone Mode on all 2025 models, allowing users to easily pair their headphones with their TVs. Although Roku hasn’t shared all details about the latest models, it has confirmed that its 2025 lineup includes a massive 85-inch Roku Select Series TV. We expect Roku to share complete pricing and availability details for its 2025 Roku-made TVs shortly.

If you already own a Roku TV device and aren’t interested in upgrading to one of the new models, there’s some good news for you as well. Roku has announced a couple of new software features that will make it to existing devices, like a “Coming Soon to Theaters” row that shows what’s currently in theaters, a short-form content row for the All Things Food and All Things Home tabs, and a personalized highlight row in the Sports Zone.

Lastly, Roku has announced two new battery-powered security cameras that can be used both indoors and outdoors. The Roku Battery Camera and Battery Camera Plus seamlessly integrate with your Roku TV, letting you view the camera feed on a big screen, support 1080p video capture with a color night vision mode, and feature long-lasting rechargeable batteries with the option of adding a solar panel for a hassle-free charging experience. The new cameras and solar panel will go on sale in the coming months, and Roku will share the price and additional details closer to the launch.

